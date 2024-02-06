Taylor Swift’s attorneys threaten legal action against student who tracks her private jet online

Famous pop star Taylor Swift and her attorneys have threatened legal action against a student in Florida who posts real-time information about the location of her personal aircraft on social media.

According to Engadget, the Florida student is Jack Sweeney, who runs multiple social media pages that log the takeoffs and landings of aircraft owned by Swift and other pop stars, as well as several politicians and wealthy individuals. In December, Taylor Swift’s attorneys sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter stating Swift would “have no choice but to pursue any legal remedies” if he didn’t stop posting the pop star’s flight information, referring to the behaviour of the accounts as “stalking and harassing behaviour.”

The Washington Post reports that Swift and her attorneys are threatening legal action against Sweeney for posting her flight information on social media. Sweeney told The Washington Post he views the letter “as an attempt to scare him away from sharing public data.” He says he gets the information from the Federal Aviation Administration, a public source in the U.S.

Swift’s lawyer, Katie Wright Morrone, wrote in a letter in December to Sweeney that the accounts have caused Swift and her family “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress.” The letter also said there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.”

In the past, Sweeney was banned on X, formerly known as Twitter, for posting Elon Musk’s private jet’s flight information. He’s allowed to post some location data on X, but only with a 24-hour delay. Facebook and Instagram banned his accounts last year. He still has live social media accounts on other services.

Sweeney could be in for quite the legal battle against the famous pop star and her attorneys if he doesn’t stop posting Taylor Swift’s personal aircraft flight information to social media. Sweeney also tracks the flights of other people like Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg on social media.

Image credit: Taylor Swift

Source: The Washington Post Via: Engadget