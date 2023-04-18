Alleged watchOS 10 home screen leak partially debunked

Rumours have surfaced that Apple’s upcoming watchOS 10 update could feature several major changes, but some reputable sources aren’t jumping the gun ahead of the official reveal.

Twitter user and leaker @analyst941 claims that watchOS 10 will feature an updated interface and other significant enhancements. The change in the home screen is rumoured to make it easier for users to navigate and will more closely resemble iOS. The anonymous user also states that the new home screen could feature folders and might be either a third option or a replacement to the current ‘honeycomb’ grid launched in 2015.

Happy 9:41 AM I saved the best for last, watchOS will have a redesigned homescreen layout/grid. heavy details SOON. but it's going to be much easier to use, move, & act more familiar to iOS, including folders.📂 Unsure if it will be a third option or replace grid as default. pic.twitter.com/GuNvcnmIox — 941 (@analyst941) April 18, 2023

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable sources for Apple leaks and information, recently reported that watchOS is due for “a fairly extensive upgrade with notable changes to the user interface.” However, Gurman didn’t detail what the updated interface will look like or how it will operate, leaving some doubt surrounding @analyst941’s report.

While Gurman clearly thinks some form of change is coming to watchOS in the future, it’s possible the renders provided by @analyst941 are nothing more than creative thinking.

Many of the details I’ve seen from this account are not true — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 18, 2023

Apple’s watchOS 10 update is expected to be officially revealed at Apple’s WWDC on June 5th, 2023.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Mark Gurman, @analyst941 Via: MacRumors