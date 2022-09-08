Save up to $200 on Save on iRobot Roomba connected vacuums

Looking to save time and also not clean up the mess around your home or office? If so, head over to Amazon Canada as there is a deal on self-cleaning vacuums that can give you more time gaming or binge watching shows.
The savings are up to $200 off and they are all listed below.
- iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $1,098.99 (save $201)
- iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $549 (save $200.99)
- iRobot® Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $537.50 (Save $162.49)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $799 (save $200.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity for $299 (save $70.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Robot Vacuum for $349 (save $100.99)
Source: Amazon Canada