Save 27 percent on this LG Ultragear 4K 160Hz monitor at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a 27-inch 4K monitor, you may want to take advantage of the current deal on the LG Ultragear.

Amazon Canada currently has the LG Ultragear 27GN95R-B monitor on sale for 27 percent off. That takes the price from $1,099.99 down to $799.99.

The monitor sports a 27-inch UHD 3840×2160 pixel, 160Hz Nano IPS display with DCI-P3 98 percent, VESA DisplayHDR 600, active dimming and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Overall, the monitor looks like a decent deal and could be worth considering. I’ve had an LG monitor for at least six years with almost no issues and, while your mileage may vary, I’d say LG is probably one of the better options out there for monitors.

You can check out the LG Ultragear monitor here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon Canada Via: RedFlagDeals