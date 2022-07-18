Post Malone is playing Apex Legends for charity this week

Rapper, singer, songwriter and gamer Post Malone is teaming up with Respawn Entertainment for an Apex Legends charity stream event.

Gaming For Love is an event that features consists of a series of four live streams that will be place this week on Twitch. Each stream allows viewers to donate to a number of charities via the Tiltify donation platform. Further, Respawn will be pitching in a little extra in the form of a $10,000 donation to each charity.

“Tune in this week while I game for love & raise money for @humanrightswatch, @ProjectHOPEorg, @UnitedWay, & @TrevorProject & shout out to @PlayApex & @Respawnent for their support. Donate & spread love,” Malone said in an Instagram post.

The first stream for the Human Rights Watch, an NGO that wants to expose and address human rights abuses of all types, from human trafficking to war crimes.

The streams will start each day at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET and are scheduled to last six hours.

Post Malone is well known for his love of Apex Legends. Back in February, he streamed with iiTzTimmy multiple times. Malone is also known to play games like Elden Ring, Guitar Hero, Skyrim, and Call of Duty: Warzone and has even collaborated with the Pokémon Company hosting a virtual concert back in 2021.

Source: GameSpot