Here’s how you can join the Skull and Bones early live testing program

Ubisoft’s long-awaited Skull and Bones is finally on the horizon, and fans who’ve been waiting to try out the game for the better part of the last four years couldn’t be more excited.

According to Ubisoft, the game will release on November 8th (fingers crossed 🤞), but if you want to get early access to the pirate-themed adventure, Ubisoft plans to release early betas for the title on PC, Xbox and PS5.

To register for early betas/live testing of the title, visit the Skull and Bones Ubisoft website and click on “Register” on the top right. Select the platform you want to register for (PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only) and click on register again.

It’s worth noting that you’ll be asked to sign in to your Ubisoft account, though you can also sign in with your Facebook, Microsoft, Twitch or PlayStation account in case you haven’t registered with Ubisoft already. Also worth noting is that signing up doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll get access to the live testing of Skull and Bones. The post-registration prompt reads, “you are registered to receive news for Skull and Bones on PC. You will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to access live phases if selected.”

Ubisoft did not indicate how many people it will choose for the live tests and when, so you’ll still need to wait before you play Skull and Bones.

Another way to get into live testing the betas is by joining Ubisoft’s “Insider Program.” The insider program, however, is more exclusive, and to register for it, you’ll have to answer a bunch of questions. “The Insider Program is an ongoing live testing initiative for which we’re inviting carefully selected players to play an early version of our game in real conditions before anyone else,” reads the program page. “Meaning for the very first time, members of our Insider Program get to play Skull and Bones and get a sneak peek at the work our development team has been doing behind the scenes.”

Before registering to be a part of the Insider Program, you’ll have to answer questions regarding the games you like to play, your hardware configuration and internet bandwidth, if you are a content creator or not and more, as seen in the image above.

If you’re not interested in trying out the title before it comes out, and want to play the polished game, you can pre-order the title for PS5 and Xbox Series X on Best Buy. Head here to pre-order the game for PC and Stadia.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft