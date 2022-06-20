Petro Canada more than doubles its EV charging rates in QC

Petro Canada in Quebec has increased its electric vehicle (EV) charging rates by 125 percent, as reported by TeslaNorth.

Rates at Petro Canada locations in Quebec have been increased to $0.45/minute, up from $0.20/minute. According to TeslaNorth, the change in rates only appears to be limited to Quebec, and reportedly took place on June 1st.

The following are the current Petro-Canada EV charging rates across the nation:

Alberta – $0.33 per minute

British Columbia – $0.27 per minute

Manitoba – $0.33 per minute

New Brunswick – $0.25 per minute

Newfoundland and Labrador – time-based billing

Northwest Territories – time-based billing

Nova Scotia – $0.25 per minute

Nunavut – time-based billing

Ontario – $0.33 per minute

Prince Edward Island – time-based billing

Quebec – $0.45 per minute

Saskatchewan – $0.33 per minute

Yukon – time-based billing

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia residents pay the least to juice up their vehicles, whereas Quebec residents, clearly, are paying much more than the rest of the nation.

In other EV charger-related news, FLO and Hydro-Québec will install 7,500 Level 2 chargers in Quebec between 2022 and 2026. Read more about it here.

Source: TeslaNorth