GameStop offering free $50 Xbox gift card with purchase of Xbox Series S

GameStop has unveiled a new Xbox bundle that offers a pretty sweet deal if you’re looking to purchase a new Xbox Series S.

If you buy an Xbox Series S console online or in-store, you’ll now receive a free $50 Xbox Digital gift card. This gives you enough credit to buy most of a game of choice alongside your new Xbox Series S.

Starting your gaming library has never been this easy. Pick up an Xbox Series S console in-store or online and secure a $50 Xbox Digital Gift Card free for a limited time. Shop in-store or online here: https://t.co/90kiZtaECE pic.twitter.com/f4tyjWTeP5 — GameStop Canada 🎮 (@GameStopCanada) June 20, 2022

Xbox Series S costs $379.99 at GameStop Canada in-store and online.

It’s worth noting that Gamestop says the bundle is only available for a limited period of time and while supplies list.

