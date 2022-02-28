Qualcomm details Snapdragon X70 modem, new Wi-Fi and Sound products at MWC

Qualcomm unveiled several new products at MWC Barcelona 2022 covering various connectivity categories. The San Diego, California-based semiconductor company detailed its new Snapdragon X70 Modem-RF platform, a new FastConnect 7800 subsystem, two new Snapdragon Sound platforms, and finally a new Snapdragon Connect badge for products.

There’s a lot to unpack, so we’re going to move pretty quick. You can find more details on Qualcomm’s website for the announcements below as well.

Starting with the Snapdragon X70, the new modem uses the ‘Qualcomm 5G AI Suite’ to leverage AI-powered optimizations for mmWave and Sub-6 5G. Qualcomm says it’s the world’s first 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system and notes several benefits brought by AI, including:

“AI-based network selection for superior mobility and link robustness”

“AI-based adaptive antenna tuning for up to 30% improved context detection for higher average speeds and coverage”

“World’s 1st AI-based mmWave beam management for superior mobility and coverage robustness”

“AI-based channel-state feedback and dynamic optimization”

Qualcomm claims the X70 can hit up to 10 Gigabit 5G downloads as well as improve upload speeds, latency, coverage and power efficiency. I can’t wait to see how the X70 performs in real-world tests.

Along with the X70, Qualcomm’s new FastConnect 7800 subsystem for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth boasts big performance gains and Wi-Fi 7 support. That latter feature is particularly interesting given it feels like Wi-Fi 6 and 6E still haven’t hit mass adoption.

Qualcomm says the FastConnect 7800 supports peak speeds of 5.8Gbps and latency below 2 milliseconds, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

The FastConnect 7800 ties into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound platform too — the company has two new ultra-low power wireless audio platforms dubbed Qualcomm S5 Sound (QCC517x) and Qualcomm S3 Sound (QCC307x). Both support Snapdragon Sound tech, enabling higher quality audio, reduced latency, lossless audio, and optimized Low Energy (LE) Audio experiences.

Since all that can be a bit hard to take in, Qualcomm also introduced its Snapdragon Connect badge. Devices with Snapdragon Connect “ship with best-in-class 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technologies.” Snapdragon Connect will be available for various devices including smartphones, laptops, VR/AR headsets, and cars.

For more on Qualcomm's latest announcements, check out the company's website.

