Do you buy your smartphones outright?

Smartphones are expensive; even those that aren’t supposed to be can get pretty pricey aftertax. That’s why carriers like Bell, Telus and Rogers offer subsidized pricing, breaking down the cost of a phone to a more manageable amount.

However, often when, especially if it’s a new phone involved, the carrier adds a premium to the monthly cost, plus you have to purchase a phone plan, making your monthly payments more than you expected and in some cases more expensive than the phone itself. If you’re someone like me who likes to update your smartphone often, the Big Three carriers also offer a loaner option. You purchase the smartphones for a lower cost, and then after two years, you have to return the phones. This option is similar to loaning a car, which means you have to keep your phone in pristine condition for two years.

There is another option that many people don’t seem to consider, however. If you’re purchasing a Samsung or Apple flagship directly from the company itself, you can subsidize the cost of the phone, and you won’t be charged a premium or required to buy a phone plan, so that’s another option.

So our question this week: do you purchase your phone outright, or do you subsidize it? And if you do subsidize it, do you grab it from the manufacturer directly or buy it from a carrier. Let us know in the comments below.