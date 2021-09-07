Get over $100 off the Galaxy Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic if you trade-in an old device

Looking to up your watch game? Samsung Canada is currently running a trade-in promotion that can save you some major bucks on its latest Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘danzerino,’ you can trade in an old watch at the time of ordering and get an immediate credit of $100 on your purchase. Follow the steps below:

Head on to the watch variant listing that you wish to purchase.

Select ‘YES’ on the trade-in prompt, then click ‘Start.’

Answer a few questions, including your trade-in device’s IMEI or Serial Number along with its overall condition.

Samsung will estimate the trade-in value based on the manufacturer, model, and condition of the trade-in device as specified by you. Once you’ve completed your purchase, Samsung will send you an email with a pre-paid mailing label and information on how to prepare your Trade-in device to be mailed to Samsung.

Your Trade-in gadget will be inspected upon arrival to verify its condition and determine the final trade-in value. According to Samsung, if the final Trade-in value is equal to the initial estimate, the credit will be provided to you in the form of a cheque in around 30 days.

For example, ‘danzerino‘ was able to get a $100 trade-in credit for his 38mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Additionally, if you have already purchased a new Galaxy Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic from a retailer, you can still trade in an old device for credit. Learn more here.

Learn more about Samsung’s trade-in program here.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals