Here’s what coming to BritBox in May 2020

Apr 22, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in May.

The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In May, the service will add the following programming:

May 1st

  • Unforgotten: season 3 (BritBox Exclusive, Canadian Premiere)
  • 35 Days: season 4 (BritBox Exclusive, North American)

May 6th

  • Florence Nightingale (BritBox Exclusive)

May 12th

  • A Confession (Original, BritBox Exlclusive, North American Premiere)

May 15th

  • Poirot: seasons 9 – 12
  • Poirot: Mysterious Affair at Styles (Britbox Exclusive)

May 19th

  • At Last the 1948 Show

May 22nd

  • Line of Duty: seasons 1-5

May 26th

  • BBC Shakespeare Collection
    • A Midsummer Night’s Dream
    • A Winter’s Tale
    • All’s Well That Ends Well
    • Antony and Cleopatra
    • As You Like It
    • Coriolanus
    • Cymbeline
    • Hamlet Prince of Denmark
    • Henry IV: part I
    • Henry IV: part II
    • Henry V
    • Henry VI: part I
    • Henry VI: part II
    • Henry VI: part III
    • Henry VIII
    • Julius Caesar
    • King Lear
    • Love’s Labour’s Lost
    • MacBeth
    • Measure For Measure
    • Much Ado About Nothing
    • Othello
    • Pericles
    • Richard II
    • Romeo and Juliet
    • The Comedy of Errors
    • The Life and Death of King John
    • The Merchant of Venice
    • The Merry Wives of Windsor
    • The Taming of the Shrew
    • The Tempest
    • The Tragedy of Richard III
    • Timon of Athens
    • Titus Andronicus
    • Troilus and Cressida
    • Twelfth Night
    • Two Gentleman of Verona

