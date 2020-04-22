Here’s what coming to BritBox in May 2020

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in May.
The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In May, the service will add the following programming:
May 1st
- Unforgotten: season 3 (BritBox Exclusive, Canadian Premiere)
- 35 Days: season 4 (BritBox Exclusive, North American)
May 6th
- Florence Nightingale (BritBox Exclusive)
May 12th
- A Confession (Original, BritBox Exlclusive, North American Premiere)
May 15th
- Poirot: seasons 9 – 12
- Poirot: Mysterious Affair at Styles (Britbox Exclusive)
May 19th
- At Last the 1948 Show
May 22nd
- Line of Duty: seasons 1-5
May 26th
- BBC Shakespeare Collection
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream
- A Winter’s Tale
- All’s Well That Ends Well
- Antony and Cleopatra
- As You Like It
- Coriolanus
- Cymbeline
- Hamlet Prince of Denmark
- Henry IV: part I
- Henry IV: part II
- Henry V
- Henry VI: part I
- Henry VI: part II
- Henry VI: part III
- Henry VIII
- Julius Caesar
- King Lear
- Love’s Labour’s Lost
- MacBeth
- Measure For Measure
- Much Ado About Nothing
- Othello
- Pericles
- Richard II
- Romeo and Juliet
- The Comedy of Errors
- The Life and Death of King John
- The Merchant of Venice
- The Merry Wives of Windsor
- The Taming of the Shrew
- The Tempest
- The Tragedy of Richard III
- Timon of Athens
- Titus Andronicus
- Troilus and Cressida
- Twelfth Night
- Two Gentleman of Verona
