Google Assistant getting better notification controls on Android

Google is tweaking how users interact with notification controls in the latest version of the Google Assistant app on Android.
Previously, there was no way to control what things you wanted Assistant to show you or not. In the upcoming update that all changes. By entering the Assistant’s Settings the ‘Email updates’ section will be replaced by something that says ‘Notifications.’
Diving into the Notifications setting lets you turn notifications on/off for Maps, movie showtimes, sports updates, flight updates and much much more.
While this isn’t a major update it’s likely super useful for anyone who really wants to dial back their Assistant notifications without turning them all the way off.
Source: Android Police
