There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $40 off FiGO Orbit 2 phone with $100 voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited plans and Connect Everything Share plans in QC compared to other regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC or $10/mo. off in MB & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, X, XR, XS or XS Max
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
- Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB and 5GB options (main regions, MB & SK)
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB option and 9GB bonus data on 7GB option (QC)
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB and 3GB options (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- FREE Apple iPhone 11 64GB on the $90 Unlimited plan (or various discounts on other plans/memories)
- 2GB bonus data on both Unlimited 10GB plans and Unlimited 12GB plan
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan or $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- $100 bonus gift on the Motorola Moto G7 Play activation on the Tab
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB plan (all regions) & 5GB plan (main regions, MB, SK)
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB plans and 9GB bonus data on 7GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- Bonus data on $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
- 2GB bonus data on $50 Prepaid plan (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $65 and $75 prepaid plans with promo code KOODOFFER (QC)
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- Various levels of free data when you sign up for a new plan – up to 8.5GB
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
- “$45/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Up to $500 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro or Pro Max
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off per line in QC compared to other regions
- Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Removed shareMORE Locally plans
- Updated pricing on shareMORE Canada & U.S and shareMORE Nationwide plans – lower data plans are now more expensive and higher data plans are now cheaper
- Renamed Unlimited plans Total 5, 15 and 30 and updated pricing (Total 5 and 15 are more expensive, Total 30 is cheaper)
- Total 15 (previously VIP 90) is now available to all customers without needing a subscription
- $15/mo. discount for customers who BYO device instead of $10/mo. off previously (extra $10/mo. off offer for 12 months still available)
Ongoing
- Double trade-in value for customers who switch and purchase a smartphone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off Peace of Mind and Simple Share plans in QC compared to other regions (Canada-US plans excluded)
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans
- 3GB bonus data on the Talk & Text 180 prepaid plan (My First Phone plan)
Videotron
New
- Increased “permanent” data on Premium plans
- 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plan
- Customers who BYO phone get 2 months of service FREE on any Premium or Premium+ plan
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB and 5GB plans (main regions, MB, SK)
- Double data on the 1GB plan and 2GB plans (QC)
- 5GB bonus data on the 4GB plan and 9GB bonus data on the 7GB plan (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in MB and SK compared to other regions
- $15/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
Comments