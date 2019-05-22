Valve announces Steam Chat app on iOS and Android

While Steam users could use the Steam Mobile app, which has been with us for a few years now, the old app’s UI and chat functionality is janky and dated, and the user experience is just not as good as, say Discord.
It seems that Valve is finally filling the gap.
On May 21st, Valve has announced the Steam Chat app, a new standalone app for steam users that pretty much overhauls the chat experience.
Borrowing from the latest chat functionalities from the 2018 Steam update, the app brings more modernized features like group chats, friends list, customizable notification, and invite links.
On top of that, there is Rich Chat, which means you can finally send your favorite meme or GIF in higher quality.
One downside is that the app does not have any voice chat options for now.
The Steam Chat app is now available on iOS and Android.
Source: The Verge
