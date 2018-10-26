Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2018

Each month, Amazon Prime Video Canada adds new movies and TV series to its streaming service.
Below, find all of the shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada this month.
November 1st
- McLeod’s Daughters
- The Trial: A Murder in The Family
- The Surreal Life
- The Force
- The Honeymooners Specials: The Valentine Special
- The Honeymooners Specials: Second Honeymoon
November 2nd
November 5th
- Midsomer Murders
- Madonna: Sticky & Sweet Tour
- Muse: Live from Rome Olympic Stadium
- Stevie Nicks: Live in Chicago
November 6th
November 6-10
November 9th
November 16th
November 30th
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Transparent and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms.
