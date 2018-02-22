News
PREVIOUS|

Huawei self-driving car project uses AI processor in Mate 10 Pro

The RoadReader project converts a Porsche Panamera into an “understanding” vehicle thanks to the Kirin 970’s neural processing unit

Feb 22, 2018

5:59 PM EST

0 comments

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei retrofitted a Porsche Panamera to detect and avoid obstacles on the road.

According to a February 21st, 2018 media release, Huawei’s ‘RoadReader’ project utilized the same Kirin 970 processor found in the company’s Mate 10 Pro device to “[transform a Porsche Panamera into a driverless vehicle that doesn’t just see, but crucially understands its surroundings.”

“This means that it can distinguish between 1,000s of different objects including a cat and a dog, a ball or a bike and learn to take the most appropriate course of action,” reads an excerpt from the February release.

The company said that the RoadReader project was completed in roughly five weeks.

Huawei will showcase its RoadReader project at the Mobile World Congress tech conference in Barcelona from February 26th to February 27th, 2018.

Source: Huawei

Related Articles

News

Sep 29, 2017

5:26 PM EST

Huawei says Mate 10 will be an ‘intelligent machine,’ not a smartphone

News

Sep 16, 2017

4:53 PM EST

Huawei and Rohde & Schwarz report 1.2Gbps downlink speeds for Kirin 970 chipset

News

Feb 14, 2018

8:15 AM EST

Huawei launches 5G wireless-to-the-home trial with Telus

News

Sep 21, 2017

11:30 AM EST

BlackBerry partners with Delphi to work on systems for self-driving vehicles

Comments