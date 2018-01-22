News
Android 8.1 will now display the speed of public Wi-Fi networks

Jan 22, 2018

5:57 PM EST

1 comments

Google today announced a new Wi-Fi-related feature addition to Android Oreo.

Moving forward, the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system will display the speed of nearby open Wi-Fi networks before the user joins them.

Network speeds are divided into four categories: ‘Very Fast,’ ‘Fast,’ ‘OK’ and ‘Slow.’

According to Google, Very Fast Wi-Fi networks will allow Android users to stream high-quality videos, while Fast networks will allow them to stream “most” videos. OK networks, meanwhile, are suited for reading webpages, streaming music and using social media.

For obvious reasons — mostly to do with privacy and network security — this feature won’t work with private Wi-Fi networks.

Since going back to Android Nougat with the Essential Phone, one of the features I’ve missed most from Oreo is the operating system’s ability to automatically turn Wi-Fi on when the operating system sees that it’s near a trusted network.

Source: Google (1), (2) Via: The Verge 

Comments

  • Ian Chisholm

    Does anyone sense that WiFi feature of Oreo is just to convince the technologically ignorant to stop hitting their WiFi toggle constantly? Ditto with Apple’s changing of their Wifi toggles from turning the antenna off to simply disconnecting. The idea that your phone is blowing massive amounts of energy to ping a few nearby routers while it is constantly pinging a cell tower or pulling data packets from a km or more away is completely ridiculous… Not to mention wasting battery doing GPS calculations vs spotting known wifi access points and instantly pinpointing your location on the map. Smh