Latest OxygenOS update adds 4K EIS video recording to OnePlus 5

OnePlus is pushing out a new OxygenOS update, OxygenOS 4.5.7 OTA for the OnePlus 5.
With the update, OnePlus’ promise of EIS 4K recording functionality for the OnePlus 5 is finally coming to fruition. With the help of the OnePlus 5’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the China-based company was able push electronic image stabilization (EIS) through the update, which helps create higher-quality, more stable 4K videos. It’s worth noting that 4K recording was already available on the OnePlus 5 prior to this update.
Not only is OnePlus adding 4K EIS recording capabilities to its flagship device, the company also added a new font called ‘OnePlus Slate’ as well.
Furthermore, OxygenOS 4.5.7 updates the security patch level to July 1st and updates Google Mobile Services (GMS) to the latest version.
The update includes Wi-Fi connectivity improvements and battery enhancements, as well. It also fixes an issue where sound leaks from the speakers when using earphones, and stops the device from missing sound channels when recording videos.
The over-the-air update was released yesterday, however, it’s being pushed out incrementally to users, so it could take awhile to hit your device.
