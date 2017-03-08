Snapchat’s ‘Good Luck America’ political show is now available to Canadians

According to President Trump, America is going to be great again and the media have it all wrong and are publishing fake news.
To combat this issue is newly minted public company Snap who has made its popular political show ‘Good Luck America’ available for Snapchatters in Canada, as well as those in the UK and Australia.
Now in its second season, GLA stars Snapchat’s Head of News Peter Hamby, who was previously a political reporter for CNN. The episodes are about 5-minutes in length and the mission is “to help Snapchatters make sense of a weird time in America. The first episode was specifically about Trump and what it means that he is President.
“We learned a lot of these behaviors from watching how Snapchatters liked to communicate with each other, experimented with them during the first season of GLA, and you can now see many of these elements in the Shows that ABC, NBC, the BBC and other networks are producing for Snapchat,” said Snap in a statement to MobileSyrup.
The first season stats had over 22 million unique viewers. Past shows have featured interviews with President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Chris Christie and Bill Clinton.
Future episodes this season will feature Killer Mike, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Sen, Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the hosts of Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, and Jon Lovett, and more.
