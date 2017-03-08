News
Apple Canada replenishes refurbished stock, offers up to 30 percent discounts

Mar 8, 2017

8:42 AM EDT

7 comments

apple canada refurbished deals

Apple’s refurbished stock — one of the best ways to snag a deal from the high-end manufacturer — has recently been replenished on the company’s Canadian online store, offering up to a 30 percent discount on select iPad and Mac products, listed below.

iPads

Refurbished iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB – Silver for $369 CAD, regular $529 CAD (30 percent savings). Original release October 2014.

Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB – Silver or Space Grey for $409 CAD, regular $579 CAD (29 percent savings). Original release October 2013.

Refurbished iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB – Silver or Space Grey or Gold for $489 CAD, regular $579 CAD (15 percent savings). Original release September 2015.

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB – Silver or Space Grey or Gold for $1,159 CAD, regular $1,359 CAD (14 percent savings). Original release November 2015.

Macs

Refurbished 21.5-inch iMac 1.6GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5 for $1,179 CAD, regular $1,399 CAD (15 percent savings). Original release October 2015.

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 for $1,229 CAD, regular $1,449 CAD (15 percent savings). Originally released March 2015.

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2.7GHz Dual-core Intel i5 with Retina Display for $1,309 CAD, regular $1,549 CAD (15 percent savings). Originally released March 2015.

Refurbished 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz Dual-core Intel Core M – Gold for $1,439 CAD, regular $1,699 CAD (15 percent savings). Originally released April 2015.

According to Apple, refurbished items undergo functionality testing and all defective modules are replaced, then the device is cleaned and repackaged.

By nature, refurbished devices are limited and often sell out quickly due to the inexpensive pricing of the devices, which still come along with a one-year limited warranty and the option to purchase the AppleCare Protection Plan.

Via: Red Flag Deals

Comments

  • jay

    Well there are no more 16GB iPads anymore. The price is not really cheap anymore prefer the extra 16GB storage vs the savings.

  • hunkyleepickle

    Why can’t we get refurb Iphones like they do on the U.S. store? Let me guess, something something Canadian wireless cartels.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    There is never a “deal” at Apple.

  • AJ

    Missing from the list above, Apple Watch Series 1 & 2 are available as well at about the same 15% discount. Ordered one over the weekend, due to be delivered today.

    Best part about Apple’s refurbished stuff is that it comes with the same return period and warranty.

  • Lakh Jhajj

    These still seems expensive to me and not “inexpensive pricing “. May be for you Rose they are inexpensive Apple products lol

  • XY

    Since when is a 4 year old tablet a good deal?

