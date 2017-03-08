Apple Canada replenishes refurbished stock, offers up to 30 percent discounts

Apple’s refurbished stock — one of the best ways to snag a deal from the high-end manufacturer — has recently been replenished on the company’s Canadian online store, offering up to a 30 percent discount on select iPad and Mac products, listed below.
iPads
Refurbished iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB – Silver for $369 CAD, regular $529 CAD (30 percent savings). Original release October 2014.
Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB – Silver or Space Grey for $409 CAD, regular $579 CAD (29 percent savings). Original release October 2013.
Refurbished iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB – Silver or Space Grey or Gold for $489 CAD, regular $579 CAD (15 percent savings). Original release September 2015.
Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB – Silver or Space Grey or Gold for $1,159 CAD, regular $1,359 CAD (14 percent savings). Original release November 2015.
Macs
Refurbished 21.5-inch iMac 1.6GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5 for $1,179 CAD, regular $1,399 CAD (15 percent savings). Original release October 2015.
Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 for $1,229 CAD, regular $1,449 CAD (15 percent savings). Originally released March 2015.
Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2.7GHz Dual-core Intel i5 with Retina Display for $1,309 CAD, regular $1,549 CAD (15 percent savings). Originally released March 2015.
Refurbished 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz Dual-core Intel Core M – Gold for $1,439 CAD, regular $1,699 CAD (15 percent savings). Originally released April 2015.
According to Apple, refurbished items undergo functionality testing and all defective modules are replaced, then the device is cleaned and repackaged.
By nature, refurbished devices are limited and often sell out quickly due to the inexpensive pricing of the devices, which still come along with a one-year limited warranty and the option to purchase the AppleCare Protection Plan.
Via: Red Flag Deals
