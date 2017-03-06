News
PREVIOUS|

Google may still release an affordable Pixel 2, but don’t expect it to come to Canada

Mar 6, 2017

4:44 PM EDT

8 comments

google pixel bluetooth

The dream of a more affordable Pixel may not be dead, though it seems unlikely such a device will ever come to Canada, according to the latest rumour from 9to5Google.

In January, 9to5Google‘s Stephen Hall published a report that stated Google planned to release two Pixel devices in 2017. One device, the Pixel 2, would have been the successor to the current Pixel and Pixel XL and would have potentially added features like waterproofing. The other device, codenamed “Pixel 2B,” would have been a mid-range take on Google’s flagship Android smartphone.

However, comments by Google’s Rick Osterloh, made during a closed doors meeting with select members of the tech media, suggested Google no longer planned to release a less expensive Pixel variant. When asked about the possibility of a mid-range Pixel, Osterlod said, “Pixel stays premium.” He also confirmed the company plans to release a new Pixel smartphone later this year.

Following Osterloh’s comments, the source 9to5Google spoke to in its original article contacted the publication to provide further context on the information they provided back in January.

“You should interpret “Budget Pixel” as a device that is being developed by the same team working on the Pixel 2, that is aimed at being released in emerging markets,” said the source. “This could mean Android One, this could mean something entirely different. My knowledge of this device is that: a.) it’s being developed alongside the Pixel 2 and b.) will not be sold in the US (assuming that it leaves the prototype stages).”

Based on those comments, it seems Canadian consumers will only have one high-end option when it comes the Pixel 2. In any case, we’ll likely learn more about Google’s 2017 smartphone plans in the weeks and months to come.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Feb 14, 2015

10:17 AM EDT

Google’s Android One program may soon cover data costs for certain apps

News

Oct 4, 2017

1:44 PM EDT

Google unveils Clips, a tiny AI-powered camera

News

Oct 5, 2017

11:40 AM EDT

Google removed Android Wear smartwatches from its online store and no one noticed

Features

Oct 4, 2017

7:21 PM EDT

Google Pixelbook Hands-on: Déjà vu

Comments

  • Mayoo

    Hey I know, let’s build budget pure Android devices with medium to high end components. Let’s call it Nexus!

    • Ridge

      This

    • Ipse

      … aaaaaand then kill the line because…. Apple.
      I know the Pixel has its faithful defenders, but boy, it ain’t no 1000$ phone. Just read the sobering reviews.

  • cdndave

    Then Nokia needs to hurry up with their Nokia 6. Shame that Google abandoned the Nexus line. Not willing to pay Apple prices for stock Android out of the box, and I don’t want to have to root my phone. The Nexus 5 was the sweet spot when it launched, and it’s getting long in the tooth.

  • Roger

    I’m still waiting for what Note 8 will bring to the table. My Note 4 is still going strong, on its second battery and a third on one standby when the current one goes. I won’t be able to do that with all these new phones though!

    • heynow00

      Going strong might not be the best way to describe the phone if you’re nearing your third battery for a phone released 2 and a half years ago.

    • Roger

      The second battery is fine. I have the third one because the package deal from amazon was with two batteries and a charger.

  • Pingback: DMPK()