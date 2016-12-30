Classic NES Megaman games land on iOS and Android in Canada on January 5th

Megaman, known as Rockman in his native Japan, is coming to iOS and Android mobile devices on January 5th, 2017, Capcom, the Blue Bomber’s longtime publisher, announced today.

The Japanese publisher announced that it planned to re-release the first six entries in the Megaman series, which originally came out on the Nintendo Entertainment System between 1987 and 1993, on December 19th, but did not provide an exact release date. Each game will cost $2 USD and will feature a number of enhancements, including reworked controls.

Capcom also announced today that fans can register their email to get a notification when the games become available to download.