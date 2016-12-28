Volkswagen acquires Vancouver-based PayByPhone

Volkswagen has acquired Vancouver-based PayByPhone for an undisclosed amount of money. Both Volkswagon and PayByPhone confirmed the transaction but have declined to give a comment.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Volkswagen is interested to clean up its image from the 2015 diesel-emissions controversy and this deal is about solely a play to gain access to proven technology that makes the overall driving experience easier and convenient.

PayByPhone was founded in 2,000 and allows users to easily pay for parking spaces from their mobile device via its iOS, Android and BlackBerry app, phone call or text message. According to its site, PayByPhone says it processes over $300 million in payments annually and has over 12.5 million consumers in North America, Europe and Australia.

Similar to how the newly redesigned GreenP parking app operated, PayByPhone “reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.”