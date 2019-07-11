WhatsApp to add a chatroom sent media editing suite

WABetaInfo reports WhatsApp is developing a media editing feature that would allow users to tweak sent images from within the messaging app.
The new feature allows WhatsApp users to access essential editing tools such as a pen for doodling, a crop function, a text adder and what looks like an emoji drawer, by taping a sent image and select “Edit” at the bottom (iOS) or the top right-hand corner (Android).
WhatsApp’s new functionality is different from the edit/replace function Telegram features. On WhatsApp, any subsequent adjustment won’t change or replace what’s already out in the wild. Instead, it seems that the app only allows a separate photo submission to contain newer changes.
Because the feature is still in the early stages of development, it does not show up on the WhatsApp beta and stable channels. We also don’t know when it will come to the majority of WhatsApp users.
Source: WABetaInfo Via: 9to5Google
