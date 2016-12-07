Toronto’s Snowman announces Alto’s Odyssey, the sequel to Alto’s Adventure

In a cryptic press release sent out today, Ryan Cash, co-founder of Toronto-based mobile developer Snowman, announced Alto’s Odyssey, the sequel to Alto’s Adventure, one of last year’s most critically acclaimed mobile titles.
“Long before Alto’s Adventure had even been released, we started working on an idea for what might come next. Today, we’re finally ready to announce it: Alto’s Odyssey,” said Cash in a statement to MobileSyrup.
Little is known about what seems to be the next entry in the Alto series beyond a cryptic “2017” launch date listed on the game’s official website.
Earlier this week Snowman revealed it’s set to be the publisher and “creative partner” of a title called Distant, currently in development by an Australian indie developer Slingshot & Satchel. Snowman is also working on Where Cards Fall through a partnership with another studio called The Game Band.
Though Alto’s Adventure initially launched on iOS, the game eventually made its way to the Apple TV and Android as a free-to-play game.
