Rogers increases data overage rate by $20 per gigabyte

In a move that could cause a domino effect, Canada’s largest carrier has increased its data overage fees.
According to an updated version of its website, Rogers is increasing its data overage fees from $5 per 100MB to $7 per 100MB, or $70 per 1GB. The extra $2 equates to a 40 percent increase, or a $20 increase per gigabyte.
For the sake of comparison, Telus currently charge $5 per 100MB for the first 1GB a subscriber uses over their data cap and $0.10 per MB thereafter, while Bell charges $5 per 100MB. Rogers sub-brand Fido’s overage rate is still $5 per 100MB, but the carrier will likely fall in-line with its parent brand soon.
We’ve reached out to Rogers to ask for comment on the increase, as well as to find if the change affects all customers or just new activations and those who change their rate plan. We’ve contacted Bell and Telus to ask if they plan to change their data overage structures in response to Rogers.
Thanks, John!
Source: Rogers
