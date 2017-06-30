New video of Apple’s ARKit shows off interdimensional portals

A new video has been released for Apple’s ARKit technology, showing off the power of augmented reality in a city space. In the demo, created by French consulting firm Nedd, the iPhone user is seen in the middle of an urban street, with a virtual doorway in front of him. Once he steps through it, he’s transported into a jungle setting filled with ancient ruins, not unlike something out of the beginning of Raiders of the Lost Ark.
ARKit was announced early in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. The Cupertino-based tech giant said that with hundreds of millions of iPhones on the market, making ARKit the world’s largest augmented reality platform.
As it stands, then, ARKit has a great deal of potential in the tech space, especially as some experts say it’s positioned to be one of the driving forces for augmented reality.
While ARKit is intended for developers at this time, everyday consumers can also experience augmented reality through Pokémon Go, which recently hit 750 million downloads.
