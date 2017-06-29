News
PREVIOUS|

Solo Mobile is migrating all of its customers to Bell starting July 31st

Jun 29, 2017

3:11 PM EDT

1 comments

bell

Solo Mobile is migrating all of its existing customers to Bell effective July 31st 2017.

All account information service plans and features will remain the same as before. Additionally current phone numbers, phones, plans and balances will not change. Furthermore Solo top up cards will still be valid and Bell will continue to accept the cards.

The transfer will occur early morning on July 31st, which may cause a possible service disruption that could impact access to text messages, calls and data services.

Being incorporated into Bell allows Solo customers to have a wider variety of devices and better self-serve functionality via the MyBell app. According to Bell, the change will also allow the carrier to offer more service options and serve the customer better.

After transferring to Bell, Solo customers will have to register for a self-service account through My Bell by visiting bell.ca/mybell. Customers need to input their current Solo prepaid number and e-mail address to complete the registration. Solo Mobile Self Serve accounts will no longer function after July 31st.

Solo stopped accepting new customers in 2012 and does not receive any of the newest devices.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Jun 28, 2017

11:17 AM EDT

Bell and Virgin increasing connection charge, eliminating SIM card fee

News

Jul 4, 2011

4:39 PM EDT

LG Rumour Plus released by Virgin for $150

News

Jun 28, 2017

7:56 AM EDT

Freedom Mobile now has 1,106,159 subscribers, ARPU increases to $37.05

News

Jun 26, 2017

10:34 AM EDT

Bell Samsung Galaxy S8 update page reveals RCS service is ‘coming soon in select areas’

Comments

  • deltatux

    Bell should have resurrected the brand to compete with Chatr & Public Mobile. Bell doesn’t seem to serve that segment of the market.

    Now that being said, we need more independent competitors to bring the market in line.