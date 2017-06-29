Solo Mobile is migrating all of its customers to Bell starting July 31st

Solo Mobile is migrating all of its existing customers to Bell effective July 31st 2017.
All account information service plans and features will remain the same as before. Additionally current phone numbers, phones, plans and balances will not change. Furthermore Solo top up cards will still be valid and Bell will continue to accept the cards.
The transfer will occur early morning on July 31st, which may cause a possible service disruption that could impact access to text messages, calls and data services.
Being incorporated into Bell allows Solo customers to have a wider variety of devices and better self-serve functionality via the MyBell app. According to Bell, the change will also allow the carrier to offer more service options and serve the customer better.
After transferring to Bell, Solo customers will have to register for a self-service account through My Bell by visiting bell.ca/mybell. Customers need to input their current Solo prepaid number and e-mail address to complete the registration. Solo Mobile Self Serve accounts will no longer function after July 31st.
Solo stopped accepting new customers in 2012 and does not receive any of the newest devices.
Source: Bell
