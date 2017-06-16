News
Spotify reaches 140 million monthly active users

Jun 16, 2017

11:01 AM EDT

2 comments

Spotify app on phone

Spotify has announced that it has hit 140 million monthly active users as of this week. This follows news from March that the music streaming service has 50 million paid subscribers.

In contrast, competitor Apple Music has previously announced it has 27 million subscribers.

However, in spite of Spotify’s ever-growing user base, the company has still been facing financial trouble. In 2016, Spotify reported a $389 million USD operating loss, according to its annual earnings report.

In other Spotify news, Taylor Swift’s music has recently been put back on the platform since being removed in 2014. As well, in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, Spotify is also featuring the works of Canadian artists including Céline Dion and Drake.

Via: The Verge 

