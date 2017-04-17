System error delays Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-order activations at Rogers and Fido

Several major Canadian carriers stated Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders would be ready for activation as early as April 17th, but it seems in the case of Rogers and its sub-brand Fido that date is being postponed due to certain internal issues.
MobileSyrup reader Robert says Rogers told him that their system currently can’t activate new S8 smartphones. As a result, he says the rep told him pick-up was deferred to the official April 21st launch date. Another reader on Twitter says Rogers informed him the issue is nationwide and that customers might have to wait until the next day to activate — a more likely story than waiting until April 21st (no doubt a steep overestimate made either in ignorance or in order to tone down expectations).
One internal source confirmed to MobileSyrup that their Rogers store cannot currently sell any S8 units, and all sales reps have been told to call their pre-order customers in order to warn them. Another source familiar with the matter reports that “someone at Rogers forgot to upload all the IMEI codes” for the new units into the database on the long weekend. The estimated time for resolving this issue is tomorrow, reports that source, but they recommend calling their local stores ahead of time as there is a chance it may resolve before the end of the day.
A Fido customer reports receiving a similar statement from a representative who told him the IMEI numbers are not working in the system.
This, of course, still holds true to Rogers initial promise — the company only said pre-orders could be activated “as early as April 17th.” One customer, however, reports that they received a call from a Rogers representative stating their device was in-store last week and available for pick-up on Monday.
Additionally, some pre-order Videotron customers are already enjoying their new Samsung flagships. MobileSyrup commenters are reporting that the Quebec regional carrier began activating the devices this morning. Meanwhile, Telus and Koodo customers are reporting that their device has shipped via Purolator and is out for delivery beginning today.
Update 17/04/17: MobileSyrup has obtained an internal document regarding the situation, which states: “The Samsung Galaxy devices S8 and S8 + are not added to the system for sales. Last week, the Samsung Galaxy devices S8 and S8 + for customers who pre-ordered or reserved began to be shipped in store. As we have previously announced, customers were able to recover their pre-ordered or reserved unit as of April 17th. However, due to a system problem, the devices do not appear in the system for sales.”
