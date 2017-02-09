Telus VoLTE now supports recent iPhone models and LG Power X

Telus has expanded its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service to support a number of new devices, including several recent iPhone models.
Moving forward, Telus customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba can use an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE and LG Power X to complete calls over the carrier’s LTE network.
To take advantage of the functionality, all current subscribers need is a supported device, a post-paid plan and a LTE SIM. Once those prerequisites are met, their device will automatically take advantage of VoLTE.
There are a number of advantages to the technology. The most obvious, from the consumer’s point of view, is improved call quality and more natural sounding voice. VoLTE makes use of wide-band audio codecs that allow for greater dynamic range. Another benefit is that calls connect more quickly; the time between when a person completes dialing a number and their phone starts to call that number is significantly reduced. One additional advantage is that making a call does not drop one to 3G network speeds.
Telus launched its VoLTE service back in April of 2016. At launch, the only two devices to support the technology were the Galaxy S6 and LG G4.
Source: Telus
Comments