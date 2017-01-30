Gen 2 Johto Pokémon can now be caught in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go remains one of the most fascinating cultural video game phenomenons I’ve ever witnessed.
While the popularity surrounding the game has died down, the mobile title still holds the attention of a massive number of players (including my parents surprisingly enough). Earlier in December Niantic, the studio behind the game, revealed that new Pokemon from the series’ Johto region (the area were the Pokemon Gold and Silver Game Boy games are set) were headed to the game via eggs.
Now, however, Gen 2 Pokémon will start appearing outside of the game’s egg hatching feature. The reveal stems from Pokémon Go’s official Pokémon Trainer Club Newsletter. According to Niantic, Gen 2 Pokémon will start appearing immediately.
While it’s still unclear what Pokemon can be found in the wild, Pichu and Togepi, two Pokémon that players could previously only catch through eggs, are featured in the news letter. Other Pokémon previously only obtainable through eggs include Cleffa, Igglybuff, Pichu, Togepi, Elekid, Magby, and Smoochum.
Have you come across a Johto region Pokémon yet? Let us know in the comment section. New versions of Pokémon Go for iOS and Android recently rolled out.
Update: Some readers have reached out to us stating that the language in the Pokémon Trainer Club Newsletter is somewhat ambitious, perhaps only referring to these Pokémon being available via eggs and not in the wild.
Via: Android Police
