Instagram live stories is now available in Canada

Instagram’s live stories, which launched to a handful of users this past November, is now available to Canadian users.
The feature functions similar to Facebook Live, though it incorporates a clip vanishing calling card similar to Snapchat. To use live stories, users need only to navigate to the stories camera and switch into “Live” mode.
Live stories rolled out to all Instagram users in the United States in December of 2016, though there was no word on when the feature would venture into Canada, as MobileSyrup previously reported.
While the MobileSyrup team began seeing this feature on January 17, we recently received word that this feature is launching in Canada officially this afternoon at 2 p.m. (January 18, 2016) and will be released to the global community in the near future.
It’s widely suspected that Instagram launched its Story feature to compete with Snapchat, though the Facebook-owned photo sharing company recently one-upped the video mogul by allowing users to go live while using its Stories feature.
Furthermore however, Snapchat has slowly moved away from its original mandate of disappearing content by allowing users a few select ways to save clips and images.
