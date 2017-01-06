Leaked images show Project Neon, Windows 10’s upcoming new look

Rose Behar January 6, 2017 3:44pm

Screenshots of Windows 10’s forthcoming UI tweak — code named Project Neon — have emerged courtesy of MSPowerUser, revealing an iterative new look with a focus on minimalism, animations and cross-platform consistency.

One new component of the UI is reportedly titled ‘Acrylic’ and blurs the background, sidebar or navigation of the app. It pairs with ‘Conscious UI’ and ‘Connected Animations’ to guide users’ eyes to certain areas of the screen.

The screenshots also show a background animation that highlights a particular navigation item when the pointer is hovering over it — this, says MSPowerUser, will also be useful when it comes to Microsoft’s augmented reality headset, the Hololens, which is directed by gaze or hand movement.

In the screenshots, the toolbar also appears to be slightly changed, though the publication states it does not believe that change will make it to final release.

The new look is expected to debut as an update to Windows 10 following the Creators Update in April, and further details will likely be shared in May, at Microsoft’s annual developer conference Build.