TCL will reveal how the BlackBerry brand ‘will live on in a new generation of smartphones’ at CES 2017

BlackBerry signed a “long-term licensing agreement” with TCL Communications to design, manufacture, sell and provide customer support for future BlackBerry devices.

TCL is the company behind Alcatel devices and also the manufacturer of the DTEK50 and DTEK60. For those interested to see what TCL has up its sleeve will have to keep their eyes on CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

In a press release, TCL noted plans to “unveil an evolutionary first in the mobile industry, which will include the addition of the new BlackBerry brand of smartphones… This view will include a first look at how the BlackBerry brand legacy will live on in a new generation of smartphones.”

The next smartphone that BlackBerry is expected to announce is the DTEK70, currently known internally as the Mercury. This is rumoured to feature a fingerprint sensor embedded into the space bar, 4.5-inch display, 2.0GHz Qualcomm processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 18-megapixel camera with an 8 megapixel front-facing secondary.

Other details were limited, however, Steve Cistulli, President and General Manager for TCL, North America stated, “We’ve reached a point in our industry when we must boldy go where no other handset manufacturer has gone before; evolving how we serve our customers and consumers.”

2017 will be another interesting year for BlackBerry.

Source TCL