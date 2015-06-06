News
PREVIOUS|

Bell begins promoting its ultra-fast LTE Advanced network

Jun 6, 2015

1:30 PM EDT

55 comments

Bell is slowly rolling out its LTE Advanced network, which we took an extensive look at during our peak into the belly of the beast earlier this year.

The company says that its maximum download speeds of 220Mbps are some of the fastest in the world, and use a combination of high-capacity Band 7 (2600Mhz) spectrum and carrier aggregation between Band 4 (AWS) and Band 2 (PCS) to reach those speeds.

Screenshot 2015-06-04 09.53.04

Like Rogers did with its own LTE-Advanced launch, Bell is taking a piecemeal approach to the new standard, rolling out in the GTA, London and select Maritime cities like Fredericton, Sydney, Charlottetown and Halifax before touching other parts of Canada.

Screenshot 2015-06-04 09.55.01

Bell says that only a few recent Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, Note Edge and HTC One M9 support the new technology, but most upcoming products should support LTE Advanced as Qualcomm’s most recent baseband chips lower in cost and roll out to other OEMs.

The company also indicated that it plans to expand LTE coverage in the greater North Bay area in the near future.

Bell said in its most recent earnings report that as of March 31st it covers 91% of the Canadian population with LTE, and plans to expand that to 98% by the end of 2015.

Recently, a Toronto-based Bell customer showcased the theoretical top speeds on a Galaxy S6, displaying results of over 220Mbps.

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2017

7:59 PM EDT

Bell to offer virtual reality livestream from P!nk concert in Canada this weekend

News

May 16, 2017

6:22 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile launches LTE coverage in Edmonton and Calgary

News

Jan 26, 2015

4:59 PM EDT

Rogers pushes network speed strategy with support for 300Mbps LTE-Advanced

News

Jun 7, 2017

5:00 AM EDT

Canada ranks 13th in the world for average LTE speeds, says OpenSignal

Comments

  • **Blade**

    Just noticed it the other day here in Vancouver with Bell. Very fast speeds, nice to see.

    • Fiddlesticks

      They’ve only started rolling it out in the Eastern half of the country and you already have those speeds in Vancouver?

    • **Blade**

      Well my phone is showing LTE+ which is LTE Advanced, however the fastest I’ve gotten so far is 146 mb/s,but it’s much faster than before.

    • Mike Scott

      Wicked thanks! 🙂 I was in Toronto the other day and I noticed the LTE+ and I had no clue what it was. cool!

    • charles9999

      LTE+ means nothing, it’s a marketing term by Bell, just like 4G+

    • Mawhayden

      Nice

    • Gary_NS

      Well if you got speed in Vancouver then you can thank Telus for that. They share the network with Bell and Vancouver is their domain.

  • This is almost as fast as their FibreOP service. Impressive.

    • Andrew_notPorC

      What’s the point of these does it you can’t use them? 5 GB is 3 hours of sustained data transfer at 220mb.

    • Nino Bonifacio

      You can use them but be ready to pay data overage.

    • WhoCares1000

      Remember this is a shared pipe with all the users on a cell. In real world use this will help reduce congestion.

  • broski

    i used this on my blackberry z10 and it outperformed any iphone out there despite being on the same network.

    GO BB!

    • Patrick Rutten

      BB Z10 is cat 3 LTE, so 75Mbps max. Kinda hard to get cat 6 LTE (which this higher speed is) on that.

    • silver_arrow

      Shhh. Don’t feed the trolls.

    • Patrick Rutten

      I like feeding them, especially facts. The look on that butt-ugly face when they get a taste of the facts, priceless 😉

    • He’s not a troll, he is just an id!ot with a crapberry. Have some courtesy and compassion for this poor soul, there are not that many left around.

  • Melo

    Are they capping the upload speeds? Cause i get 47 down and 25 up on my lte speeds but he’s getting 212 and 26

    • Chris

      LTE Advanced Cat 6 only has a max upload speed 51.0 Mbit/s, so I don’t think they’re throttling it

  • mwahahahaha

    Eat through minimal bandwidth at the speed of light!!!

    • Chris

      Seriously! at 250Mbps that’s 1.88 GB/min, why do people care about this crap when they can’t take advantage of it is beyond me.
      If they’d offer unlimited plans then I’d give them my wallet.

    • Rio

      Cause I don’t want to sit there waiting for something to finish loading 🙂

    • Mawhayden

      I would rather have fast LTE rather than crap unlimited Data, I am not a teenager onYoutube, but my Corp apps runs much much better on a higher data rate.

    • MassDeduction

      Faster data does not substantially increase how much data most people use. Perhaps there are some streaming situations where it does, but for the most part data is data is data, and you’re simply waiting less time for the same amount of data to be downloaded.

    • Laer

      What it really allows is bell to oversell subscription more. People get off the “line” faster, if they are consuming the same data quantities but the tunnel is capable of much more data.

    • If it makes Cortana, Google Now, and Siri queries/dictation dramatically faster I’m on board.

    • Andrew_notPorC

      That’s a latency story.

    • Not only transmission latency, but processing latency on the “cloud’s” end. Real-time natural language processing isn’t a trivial task.

    • Mawhayden

      Me too..count me in on faster data

  • Paul Serge

    ping of 33ms is bad … it’s like having to wait 33ms to download a html file in 10ms…

  • Fiddlesticks

    Once again, I don’t give a crap about faster speeds until data becomes more affordable. With speeds like that, 2 speed tests and your 500MB data limit is poof. LOL

  • KrispyInTO

    With this upgrade seems like non LTE advance devices will also see faster speeds due to the over provisioning of their network to accommodate the higher bandwidth needed for LTE advance. Did a speedtest at my house usually get 30-40 today got 52mbps

  • MassDeduction

    I love how most North American HSPA carriers (Canadian big 3, AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.) lie about HSPA+ being “4G”. Seriously? It’s just 3G. 3.5G if you really want to press the point.
    Technically, even LTE doesn’t meet the full 4G spec. Only LTE Advanced meets the actual full 4G spec.

    • TP

      What are you talking about? Go find 4G on wiki, pcmag, TechCrunch, they all categorize HSPA+ as 4G.

    • PC Mag, TechCrunch don’t define the 4G standard. An organization called ITU does.

    • Jesse

      Couldn’t agree more. In order to actually call it 4G it has to at least be 100 mbps.. But hey it’s all about marketing for those cellphone carriers right?

    • “F— it, let’s just call LTE-A ‘5G’.” “Why not 6G?” “Do it.”

    • MassDeduction

      I know, right? If the tech sites all call it 5G, then they must be right. To heck with what the ITU, the 3GPP consortium, etc., say. 🙂

    • MassDeduction

      You know that blog and tech sites don’t define what’s 4G or not, right?

      From Wikipedia

      “Although marketed as a 4G wireless service, LTE (as specified in the 3GPP Release 8 and 9 document series) does not satisfy the technical requirements the 3GPP consortium has adopted for its new standard generation, and which were originally set forth by the ITU-R organization in its IMT-Advanced specification. However, due to marketing pressures and the significant advancements that WiMAX, HSPA+ and LTE bring to the original 3G technologies, ITU later decided that LTE together with the aforementioned technologies can be called 4G technologies.[3] The LTE Advanced standard formally satisfies the ITU-R requirements to be considered IMT-Advanced.[4] To differentiate LTE Advanced and WiMAX-Advanced from current 4G technologies, ITU has defined them as “True 4G”.”

  • MassDeduction

    When did Bell start re-farming band 2 to LTE? Is that because of partial decommissioning of their CDMA2000 network, or are they moving HSPA spectrum over to LTE too? If they’re moving HSPA over to LTE on band 2, are they doing so partially or entirely? Can band 5 cover all their HSPA needs?

  • Pingback: Recently, a Toronto-based Bell customer showcased the theoretical top speeds on a Galaxy S6, displaying… | Custom Market News()

  • Martin Couture

    250mbits, on your wireless, and you don’t have to pay a dime to be on it. At home, you get stuck with 10% of the available bandwidth and you must pay more to get higher speed. Same provider…

    • The reason wireless providers limit data usage instead of bitrate is because wireless data speeds are much more difficult (near impossible) to guarantee due to variable signal conditions. Wireline access like your home cable/DSL Internet is much more reliable and static, so providers can easily guarantee a certain bitrate.

    • gmd

      You can go with other providers with FTTH. Wireless is another story.

  • Jim D

    Yet another way for Bell to charge you extra by “accident” for some unknown service which is supposed to be part of your price plan. Sorry… have a massive hate on for these guys. Just venting.

  • Major Suave

    Great! I have been waiting for speeds that will allow me to burn through my monthly bandwidth in less than a minute.

  • Crossed

    Great! Now the 3 sites my data limit allows for will load much faster!
    Maybe I’ll get a second mortgage to up my data limit, 10 sites a month for this guy 🙂

  • mysteriousanon

    Do Telus customers also get access to LTE-A? I have Bell but I’m very curious as I can’t seem to find Telus advertising it anywhere.

  • Just Jess

    So, they’re launching a network that only works on some phones, reaching speeds we don’t really need! Hey Bell, maybe don’t spend your money and pass on saving to your subscribers! Oh, what’s that in the sky, is it a pig, no it’s just a fat cat making crazy decisions!

    • SycloneRob

      That is called progress!!! Maybe they shouldn’t invest in future tech and we should just go back to analog phones maybe??!!

    • blzd

      Progress is going back to 1GB plans? How can it be progress if we’re consistently going backwards with our bandwidth limits?

      Maybe because it’s easy to advertise “up to 250Mbps” when 99% of your customers won’t see that speed ever, just like with their land line internet. Same goes for Rogers and Telus BTW.

  • Alaska

    Ok, thats all fine and dandy, but ever since I got my S6 Edge (launch day) ive had nothing but LTE +, and I’m a rogers customer. Guess bell is a little late to the party.

    • mysteriousanon

      They’ve had LTE+ on Bell for a while, but they just decided to start advertising it now.

      Goes to show that you gotta advertise else your average person won’t have a clue.

  • Nino Bonifacio

    Data is fast but gb is too expensive

  • blzd

    It’s easy to offer fast speeds when you know your customers are limited to 1GB of bandwidth, and paying up the wazoo for the privilege.

    They just need 1 LTE-A tower and now they can advertise speeds “up to 250Mbps” just like their land lines that rarely reach their theoretical max.

  • Pingback: Virgin rolls out LTE Advanced to new markets in Quebec, BC, Ontario and Alberta | Daily Update()