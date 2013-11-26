Samsung Galaxy S3 and Note 2 owners now receiving OS 4.3 Jelly Bean upgrade in Canada

Looks like the upgrade to Android 4.3 Jelly Bean has arrived on both the Samsung Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 this morning. We’ve received tips from owners of both devices on several carriers of an upgrade notification OTA. Similar to the GS4 recent update, this brings compatibility with the Galaxy Gear and KNOX:
- OS upgrade (Android 4.3)
- Added new feature (KNOX for consumer, etc)
- Compatibility with Galaxy Gear
- S Pen enhancements
- Improved performance (Graphics, Multimedia, Bluetooth, etc)
- Improved the user interface and stability
- User interface adjustment (Icon change, etc)
- Security Enhancements
Check your GS3 or Note 2 and let us know if you’ve received it.
Tap Settings >> About >> Software Update.
Update – December 2nd: We’ve been receiving various tips from Quebec-based Videotron, Mobilicity and WIND Mobile users today that the update has finally arrived on their Galaxy S3 and Note 2 today. Make sure you check your device.
(Thanks to everyone who sent this in!)
Comments
Pingback: mulvadi 100% kona()
Pingback: cheating in a relationship()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: κατασκευη ιστοσελιδας()
Pingback: Buy android reviews()
Pingback: free cash()
Pingback: diet()
Pingback: makeup pictures()
Pingback: desinfectionpunaisedelit()
Pingback: Anal()
Pingback: the rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Toy Papi()
Pingback: masturbation()
Pingback: clitoral vibrators()
Pingback: szybki kredyt()
Pingback: a healthy recipe with shrimp()
Pingback: Download CISSP-ISSAP Certification Dumps()
Pingback: forex signal()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: amazon reviews()
Pingback: Gaming Mouse For Big Hands()
Pingback: buy real youtube views()
Pingback: microfoane spion()
Pingback: aerobics headset microphone system()
Pingback: DA01 Certification Exam Questions and Answers()
Pingback: ford box trucks for sale()
Pingback: facebook likes panel()
Pingback: pc apps free download()
Pingback: g vibe()
Pingback: feather sex toy()
Pingback: powerful vibrator()
Pingback: the rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: buying a dildo()
Pingback: Cheap Chicago Blackhawks Jerseys()
Pingback: 3 axis scanning systems()
Pingback: app pc download for windows()