News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S3 and Note 2 owners now receiving OS 4.3 Jelly Bean upgrade in Canada

Nov 26, 2013

10:03 AM EDT

244 comments

Looks like the upgrade to Android 4.3 Jelly Bean has arrived on both the Samsung Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 this morning. We’ve received tips from owners of both devices on several carriers of an upgrade notification OTA. Similar to the GS4 recent update, this brings compatibility with the Galaxy Gear and KNOX:

  • OS upgrade (Android 4.3)
  • Added new feature (KNOX for consumer, etc)
  • Compatibility with Galaxy Gear
  • S Pen enhancements
  • Improved performance (Graphics, Multimedia, Bluetooth, etc)
  • Improved the user interface and stability
  • User interface adjustment (Icon change, etc)
  • Security Enhancements

Check your GS3 or Note 2 and let us know if you’ve received it.
Tap Settings >> About >> Software Update.

Update – December 2nd: We’ve been receiving various tips from Quebec-based Videotron, Mobilicity and WIND Mobile users today that the update has finally arrived on their Galaxy S3 and Note 2 today. Make sure you check your device.

(Thanks to everyone who sent this in!)

Comments

  • James

    No update on wind

  • Mr.Impossible

    Downloading it now for my S3!

  • Mike

    Rogers Note 2 is updating

  • Kiko Coimbra

    Update on Fido…

  • Mike

    Rogers note 2 is updating

  • Ray Dube

    Updating as we speak.

    edit:GS3

  • Andre

    Not receive on videotron device

    • Sylvain Coursol

      Now available on Videotron for the S3 through OTA.

  • Jamie

    Updating right now on Telus =)

  • ehndrew

    got mine at 9am EST today!

  • TK

    I’m with Telus and my download size is only 548.88 MB…is this the same for others? I have the S3

    • JaySea

      Yes for S3 it is the good size, 705.39Mb is for Note2

  • p_lindsay

    Downloading mine right now – Virgin Mobile GS3.

  • Boss

    Telus Note 2 downloading currently

  • Striker67

    On Telus. Downloading now via kies

  • Sharlene Hennigar

    Just checked! And there it was! I’m with Bell and have a Note 2. 705.39MB

  • HiKsFiles

    Cool! But will have to wait for a rooted version for my GS3. Not sure it’ll be available soon as Knox might just get in the way of root for a little while…

  • Brad Bill

    Telus here in western Canada. Just finishing downloading it now on my GSIII.

  • Stuntman06

    Enough of the messages about downloading. I want to know how it runs and of there are any issues.

    • KrispyInTO

      Updated on Telus. so far no issues.

      changes I see so far

      -new tabbed settings like gs4

      -lockscreen widgets added
      -daydream added
      -the system wide touchwiz blue is now darker and looks more mature
      -new stock email- light themed(dumb for amoled) but email scrolling is noticeably smoother
      -Move apps to SD!
      -mostly all stock apps updated- they do look better
      -camera has sound and shot
      -multitasking is a bit smoother- transitions when open and closing apps are quicker and smoother
      -people are saying the notification bar should be transparent. it is not. maybe because im using nova not sure.
      -lots of small UI changes- overall things look a little bit better
      -web browsing seems to be a little faster- just ran sunspider on stock browser 1079ms
      that is a great score and fastest ive ever seen the device hit

      will have to wait and see about battery

      EDIT- everytime you exit the camera you can see the gps icon was on- and geotagging is off. WTF samsung

    • Guillaume Gagnon

      Can you put more details about the Camera and the gps icon. I tried to see what you were talking about but I couldn’t

    • KrispyInTO

      open the camera then exit it and look at the notification bar at the top left there will be a small circular icon that’s there then it disappears when the gps is turned off. edit- just tried it on LTE it doesn’t enable gps. tried again on WIFI and it does. seems there is some wifi location reporting or something.

    • Scott

      in the default camera app head to settings … you’ll find a setting for GPS Tagging. You toggle this on/off to suit your needs or paranoia level.

    • awaisjaffery

      only the touchwiz 4.3 launcher allows you to get the transparent status bar..

    • Guillaume Gagnon

      Installed on my GS3. After few reboots and samsung apps updates, it works smooth. I was afraid it would be laggy and buggy like in Europe. But everything is fine!

    • Michael MacFynn

      Pretty good so far on mine, except chrome is having blackout issues and ringtones changed

    • Guillaume Gagnon

      Yeah me too, Also, Chrome got laggy while scrolling pages. but the default browser is fine

  • Steve

    downloading 4.3 update with Rogers

  • Matt

    4.3 3 weeks after Kitkat is released. lol.

    • Sébastien Sergerie Brissette

      We will get kit kit at spring or summer. Just keep looking for leaked updates, a official update will follow weeks after it.

  • Robert E. Legros

    No updare on windmobile as yet, is wind not applicable?

    • Pascal Arcand

      Wind/Videotron does not have the same model as the Bell/Rogers/Telus. It is probably why the update is not available to you. My note II is a I317M. I think the Wind model is the T889V.

    • Sébastien Sergerie Brissette

      Bell is i317m also, it’s just videotron that didn’t released it, it should be around soon

  • Jesse Ascott

    Getting with bell right now. GS3 – 548.78 MB

  • Kam

    Does this 4.3 update force you to go with Google Hangouts? Is there any ways to revert back to GTalk?

    • deltatux

      GTalk is no longer supported, it’s been deprecated in favour of Hangouts (actually Hangouts is the same APK as GTalk, it’s the evolution of GTalk). Android 4.3 doesn’t have Hangouts but it will be integral with Android 4.4.

    • TrophyWife

      I hate Hangouts and miss Google Talk. It was a great straight forward chat app. Also with Hangouts you cannot indicate your status or create a status message. You cannot see if your contacts are online or offline. I hate Hangouts. Did I say that already? LOL I am so sorry I did this upgrade!

    • deltatux

      While you cannot set the status, it does have a way to show if a contact is online or offline in the contact list.

    • TrophyWife

      Thanks. I did not know this. Can you advise how I can see if a contact is online or offline please? I cannot figure that out on my Galaxy S4.

    • deltatux

      On the contact list, you’ll see a list of people who you have on Hangouts and next to them on the right are green or grey icons. Green icons means that they’re online and available. If they have grey icons, that means they’re currently offline. This contact list can be found when you hit the + button on the front screen to create a new Hangouts and it’ll show you the statuses.

  • ineptone

    Fiddling with the update on my Telus branded S3 at this very moment.

  • roflkops

    Galaxy Note II on Telus. I have the update but am I safe to assume I would loose my root (currently have stock touchwiz 4.1.1 rooted rom installed)

    • roflkops

      Update failed : /

    • Scott

      Try via Kies …

  • Steve

    just finished downloading 4.3 update for s3 on Rogers, no issues so far

  • Serge Messier

    On Telus, GS3 now updated to 4.3.

  • Devin Deevey

    Nothing on Videotron yet.

  • Brownstar

    On Rogers, downloading it now

  • sandi

    Currently updating on Bell. GS3

  • Zee

    Updating the wife’s S3 on Rogers right now

  • KrispyInTO

    My almost 2 year old GS3 is now on the same android version as my new 2013 “nexus” 7. Goes to show ether samsung is being good with updating, or google has failed their nexus users.

    • Dani Sarfati

      Why haven’t you updated to KitKat on your Nexus 7 yet?

    • S2556

      Mine is still on 4.3 as well. I know it is very easy to update your self as this is what I have done for every new android release but since I now have a nexus I wanted to get my first ota update. Staged rollouts are very annoying.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      I have two 2013 Nexus 7s and a Nexus 4, all got the OTA last week here in the GTA. Where are you located?

    • S2556

      2013 n7 in Vancouver. I have an n5 so I still get kit kat while waiting at least.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      Hang in there, you’ll get it soon!

      Honestly though, it’s not even that big a deal. I like the transparent notification and menu bars (looks like a bigger screen!) and the always accessible drop down menus, but otherwise it’s more a maintenance release.
      Android is very mature now, the days where exciting updates with a ton of new features might be over for the most part.

    • S2556

      Aaaand there it is sitting in my notification bar! Lol I guess I finally had to say something before it would show up! Haha

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      Haha awesome, Have fun with Kitkat! 😀

    • KrispyInTO

      Because they have not pushed the update.

      And before people whine about you can flash/side load. That defeats the purpose of getting a nexus. I would not have bought a nexus knowing I have to flash updates and manually load things.

    • Guillaume Gagnon

      Go to Parameters, apps, all, select Google Framework service, clear the date ans go check the update. It worked for me last week.

      Edit: It’s recommended that if you do that too much, you should do a factory reset after you get the update since it could have messed up with notifications of several account services.

      Anyway, I always do a fresh install after an update.

    • dkr88

      Geez, someone please call this guy the whambulance.

      It was released less than a week ago, you’ll probably get the OTA within another week, and you actually have the option to flash it right now. And regardless of whether its this week or next, you’re still months and months ahead of Samsung updates.

      Not to mention, all this complaining for an update that doesn’t REALLY offer all that much new other than some trivial stuff to play around with.

      Surely you can find something more productive to complain about…

    • BB BB

      It adds Knox and more lag. At least that’s what it did to my s4. Oh and a special Knox flag so if I unlock my bootloader and install Google edition I can never go back. Not that it would want to anyway.

    • Pascal Bouffard

      About samsung… yeah this is a quick update for GS3 and GS4 but with a good reason : this bring the compatibility with the Galaxy Gear. So they had a good reason to upgrade quickly their devices 🙂

      Oh, btw, your Nexus 7 2013 should be on kitkat now 🙂

    • S2556

      Literally just got mine

  • itismesilly

    On Bell, downloading it now for S3.

  • stevezzz101

    Im on the roger network and just received it!

  • MarkieMark

    Rogers Note 2 downloading upgrade, 705.39Mb.

  • bloodless

    I just installed it and it looks very nice – except it deleted all my ringtone/sound associations, some apps from the start screens, and it also deleted my Swiftkey app !!

    • Sebilion

      it always do that. You shoud had backed up your phone before installing such big update

    • Scott

      same here but I though it was because my phone was rooted. hmm … maybe not.

      truly weird because my wife’s phone updated fine with none of my issues.

  • Joel Thon

    Sasktel update checking in SGS3.

  • Channy

    With Rogers and I have received and updated! LOVE the fact they fixed the auto correct! The picture layout is cool and the new menu for settings is easier to navigate too. I also like how you can read text messages on the screen without having to go into the message itself.

  • Dulleya

    Im on the Verizon Network and have yet to recieve it. Ive been checking since October and nothing.

  • canucks4life

    grrr still haven’t received 4.3 push on my S4 mini

  • LeafsFanGirl

    For those with Rogers and have already updated their Note 2 or S3, could you please tell me if Rogers enabled the LTE band 2600mhz. Thanks.

  • George Yao

    When prompted to install the updates, there was 2 options for installation. Which one are we suppose to press? “Install All” or “Install”?

  • Alex Prawecki

    I’m on Telus and it’s downloading right now to my S3.

  • Michel Poirier

    Downloaded on Note II.
    Size is 705mb. and slow to download.
    Phone is Ok after install and many apps are updating after.
    So far no issues.

  • Jthor099

    On Telus and got it this morning for my GS3 at around 8:30 am. Looked at my phone after seeing this post and had the push notification waiting.

  • samfisher

    I got new update for my Samsung S3 from Rogers and I got 555.4MB wow that big size.

  • Tony

    Downloaded this morning at 6am working fine so far no issues. Rogers.

  • Guillaume Gagnon

    Wow, Great optimization from samsung, I now score the same as a Nexus 4 on ANTUTU benchmarks

  • Sebilion

    lucky you guys 🙂 here in the UK we are still waiting for Samsung to do something with the update.. I was lucky I didn’t received anything before it was pulled out. My sg3 is still waiting on 4.1.2 android for a non laggy update…

  • DF

    Does anyone know the difference between “Install all” and “Install”? These are the choices I get before updating 4.3?

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Update available for S3 on Fido in the order of 550MB or around.

  • Ronald

    Downloaded the update at 12.15 am PT for my Rogers Note 2

  • rob richards

    got mine on fido early today like the chageds

  • outburst

    Couldn’t wait so I just installed a custom 4.4 KitKat ROM on my Note2 instead. Touchwiz is ugly and the apps are gimmicky. Stopped using most of them after a few weeks.

  • ihaydentaylor

    Any News for The Mega? 4.3?

  • Jean-Philippe

    I’ve received it this morning on my S3 with Rogers.

  • Pris0ner

    updated yesterday on T Mobile SGH-T999MBATMB to Build number JSS15J.T999UVUEMJC

  • Manuel Orellana

    Done and working great on Rogers Note 2, couldn’t wait for this update.

  • Sean Smoothy Ilott

    I’m on Telus in Vancouver BC, just happened to check for an update thru
    my phone’s “about device” and it upgraded to 4.3 about an hr
    ago…Samsung S3 btw, and total space it took up on my phone is 5.74 gb
    for system memory,4.12 mb for cached data, and 263mb for miscellaneous
    data

    • BB BB

      Wow that’s right up there like the s4 taking up 6.77gb

    • Sean Smoothy Ilott

      well actually a gig less lol…my phone’s memory is pretty empty at about 25% full (i have a 32 gig model)with only about 9 apps, everything else is on my 64 gb micro sd card, 12 gigs of music, pics etc

  • Raza

    With the 4.1.2 update for Note 2, Wind was around 20 days behind Rogers and Bell as they sell a different version of the Note 2. I am still hoping its before the 29th Nov date though for Wind, otherwise its just another 3 week wait.

  • Raza

    With the 4.1.2 update for Note 2, Wind was around 20 days behind Rogers and Bell as they sell a different version of the Note 2. I am still hoping its before the 29th Nov date though for Wind, otherwise its just another 3 week wait.

  • Michel Poirier

    Found out after upgrade that 4.3 needs Kies 3.0
    And Kies 3.0 does not have Sync. So no Outlook contacts and Calendar Sync.

  • Hameed OM

    Windmobile Note2, No update yet

  • Anshul Ahuja

    Hey canadian owners of S3.. Have anybody of you guys got an unbranded GT-I9300 model?

    And have anybody of you noticed any other bug except that gps error during wifi on,mentioned below.

    waiting for the update here in India.but when it will appear,i will fear about all the problems faced by the european and other users which updated to 4.3 first few weeks back.

  • Mike Elders

    Update All or ‘Update’….how useless it doesn’t explain!?!?

  • Mike McCluskey

    On Koodo… got the update today (Nov 26) to 4.3 on my S3, and my wife got 4.4 on her Nexus 4.

  • Jeff

    Halfway through download!

  • James Arsenault

    I got downloaded 4.3 early this morning , everything went well ,
    no serious issues so far

  • Henning

    So…..just to see if there was maybe a small patch or something – checked for an update after I installed 4.3 on my Bell Note 2 and got a message say my “device has been modified. Software updates not available” not a huge deal I guess, but maybe will be if they do release a patch, or when the release KitKat next summer….

    And no, not rooted. Just a simple download and installed like everyone else

    • Michael Senior

      same thing happened to me

    • Scott

      Try with Kies … I had the same problem. But mine S3 was Rooted so my bad. I had to install a new version of Kies on my computer then I was able to do the update. Caused some issues on my phone though, lost a couple of Apps that I had to reinstall. Nothing too serious.

  • Steve

    update seems to be running smooth so far on GS3 but actually hard to find some settings at first and my phones camera flash kind of flashes/pulses when I get a notification or phone call, cool , but cant turn it off…? I found the setting but it isnt even enabled..?. also the voice control isnt great, it will listen/work in the music app but not the camera app….just a few small isses I guess..running smooth tho

    • BB BB

      SVOICE is trash. If you can side load dragon from the American play store it’s 100x better.

    • jeneral

      I think you have to disable motion to get rid of that. That was an annoying ‘feature’.

      The interface is a lot smoother than 4.1.2.

    • tiburonsvr

      In fact, I had the same issue and a friend of mine too, and it’s in the Accessibility menu (Settings -> My Device -> Accessibility ->Flash notification)
      It was unchecked on mine, I checked then Uncheck and the Flash notification is gone 🙂
      it’s weird since the option is default OFF, but appear to be ‘ON’ in the background.

    • Steve

      Ya I disabled it now, the same way you said, check then uncheck Flash Notification all is good now

    • theycallmeWat?

      Same thing here at first but disabled the notification flash as you said. Thanks tiburonsvr!

  • Bob

    I have an unlocked Rogers Galaxy S3. Will it become locked once I update to 4.3? since this is an update for the big 3 carriers.

    • LeafsFanGirl

      If you purchased a code to unlock your S3, it remains permanently unlocked. So no worries there. Go ahead and update!

  • Kevin

    I have a Galaxy S3 with Rogers and I’m updating right now! It’s 555.86MB. I’ve been waiting for this update for forever and I just read this article and got so happy knowing that it’s available now!

  • Gabriel Li

    For users on Rogers/Fido, after the 4.3 update, do you guys still have the “mobile data” toggle up in the notifications menu? I heard it was removed on some galaxy devices so I wanted to check before I update

    • BB BB

      Gone from my s4 proceed with caution

  • Gary W. Evans

    Android = CRAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Jay Getty

      Gary Evans described himself…not android

  • Sébastien Sergerie Brissette

    Performance has been improved, new gpu drivers that are faster and new open gl update (for gaming). Phone is now running faster than before (note 2)

    • Sébastien Sergerie Brissette

      No difference on mine, maybe that’s because I never use the brightness higher than the minimal setting. Been browsing and checking Facebook for an hour and only lost 3%. There’s a power saving mode Btw.

    • Ray Dube

      Power saving mode in use, with low brightness, and still find battery life is horrid on this new version. Did a test yesterday on the phone, not using any apps all day and leaving it off charger and it was dead within only a few hours (4-5)

    • King kobi

      dude what phone are you using note 2 or s3. thnx

    • Ray Dube

      Sorry, specified that in a previous posting, it’s the G3.

      Seems we have move to SD card back with this build too..

  • Leroy Jenkins

    S3 Downloading on Telus now 500mb+

  • F Young

    What’s the difference between the “Update all” and “Update” options?

    • Mike Elders

      Been asked a bunch of times with Zero answers. I called Telus tech support and they didn’t even know. So I just hit ‘Update All’ and phone works great. S3, Telus.

    • F Young

      Thanks!

  • tdobranski

    On my S3, it feels like a new phone. Snappier and buttery smooth. I did notice that every so often the flash goes with the ringer even though I have it turned off in accessibility settings. Otherwise great update. Too soon to speak on battery life at this point, but so far so good I think.

    On my Note 2, I hardly noticed any performance difference. The minor UI Tweaks are nice.

    NOTICE. On both phones after the update, flash crashes the browsers (all of them. Dophin, firefox, etc). Have yet to find a solution for this. Yeah Yeah I know, we should move on because flash isn’t supported on Android anymore, but let’s face it. As long as Flash is supported for Desktop, a lot of the smaller sites I use for work are not going to spend the time/money to convert to html5. I need flash to work on my phones. With the power under the hood of most new android phones, I don’t see why it can’t. Just a heads up guys.

  • Jagger

    No update for WIND (S3), but my sister on Rogers (S3) got it 🙁

    • Sylvain Coursol

      I’m on Videotron and still nothing for the S3. Same with Wind Mobile.
      Everyone else has the 4.3 update, even the international update seems available now.

  • gorillamac

    I have it available on my Bell GS3. WiFi sucks at work so I’ll have to wait till I get home.

  • Stuntman06

    I updated my SGS3 yesterday. I’m having an issue with BlueTooth. It is not automatically connecting to my car’s BT audio. I had to unpair and re-pair. It worked and music played, but no track information shows up. Then when I turned the car off and on, the BT does not automatically connect.

    • bloodless

      Same here. There does not seem to be a selection to make the phone automatically connect. I had to remove, re-pair, then reboot for the Bluetooth to start behaving. Let’s see if it keeps acting up, now.

    • Stuntman06

      Yeah. It started behaving after a reboot of the phone as well as re-pairing. I also use Rocket Player instead of the default music player. I ended up having to reinstall that as well.

  • enrai05

    After half a day using 4.3, I feel my phone is using more battery power. With my battery saver app, normally by this time I would be down to 70%, but now I’m at 60%. Also the RAM is being used more than before, by about 300mb or so. Anyone else noticed this?

  • truepopo

    Just unlocked my Rogers note 2 and ported over to Bell and installed the update… So far much improved stability, everything loaded smooth. Startup is quicker but I’m having the odd lag in SwiftKey..

    All in all so far so good… Now to see battery and consumption

    • kurt bingle

      yes, I’d like to know about battery life for sure. I’m holding off upgrading because I don’t want my battery life to change

    • truepopo

      i found the battery life was just fine…but frankly i don’t care. i carry my extra battery everywhere i go..i hit 5 percent and bam..back to 100 in 20 seconds…i haven’t plugged in my phone since i bought it

    • kurt bingle

      yes, I’m holding off on upgrading because I want to make sure my battery life doesn’t change

  • monsterduc1000

    I’m finding after a couple days my Note 2 is a bit snappier, battery has been as good as before and games even play a bit better. I miss the data toggle, but I just went and downloaded one from the play store, so all is right in the world now 🙂

    • F Young

      The data toggle app that you downloaded, what is it called?

  • Serge Cote

    My Galaxy S3 (Bell i474M) consumes much more energy since I applied the update to 4.3. I usually leave the house with a fully charged battery to 100% and at noon I’m about 75% to 80% of remaining power. Today, I still have 65% of my battery and I was in a meeting all morning without touching my phone. Samsung Hey you have a problem!

  • Zippy1

    In messages it appears to have removed scheduled messages ….. any way to schedule a message

    the auto correct is better

    • Joseph Mo

      I’m having this problem with scheduled text messages too, did you or anyone figure it out?

  • rashawn

    Rashawn
    Am with WIND Mobile and no update for me what’s this

  • King kobi

    what phone are you using note 2 or s3. be more specific instead of misleading people

    • King kobi

      thank you for the fast reply it seems like a Samsung has not optimize the update for the s3 I haven’t heard anything bad from the note 2 update I hope things work out for you my friend god bless you

    • JD Gaetan

      My note 2 battery is horrible after update 🙁

    • King kobi

      Sorry to hear mate. Care to share the major difference since the update. Hours you were getting before and hours your getting now.

    • JD Gaetan

      Overall it is great, seems snappier. However when you look in battery usage, I rarely seen OS as a top battery consumer, and now it has been at the top since downloading. I could make it through at least a day to two days with my usage, now I am lucky to make it through the day

  • John MacKinnon

    I received the update for my Note 2 on the morning of Nov.26th/13. My carrier is Bell Canada.

  • Carlton Coleman

    My note 2 hasn’t updated, it keeps saying no update is available,I’m with Verizon, and in still waiting on mine

  • Moe Sizlak

    I’ve been running 4.3 on the S3 for about 2 days now. While I’m fond of all the UI updates and like the changes there are SEVERE issues with battery life. I am now getting half the battery life I normally did. This is despite me not using/running battery draining apps. This is a HUGE issue. My battery drains 20% over night with absolutely no use. Other issues, for some reason haptic feedback is disables on Google Keyboard (don’t know if thats an app issues or OS). Second, I absolutely hate the LED camera light flashing when I have a notification. I don’t know how to turn it off, I’ve looked everywhere in settings. I would love to disable this tacky battery-draining gimmick. (FYI ROGERS SGS3 in Manitoba)

    • F Young

      According to tiburonsvr 2 days ago:

      “…it’s in the Accessibility menu (Settings -> My Device -> Accessibility ->Flash notification) It was unchecked on mine, I checked then Uncheck and the Flash notification is gone :)…”

    • Moe Sizlak

      Found it; mine was unchecked as well. Seems to be off now.

      Thanks for the help bud

    • Guest

      “I absolutely hate the LED camera light flashing”

      Settings -> my device -> accessibility -> flash notification (uncheck it)

      It’s not tacky – deaf Users find it useful – that’s why it’s under ‘accessibility’.

  • wkb5150

    has anyone been dealing with battery issues on the note 2 i317 since the upgrade?

    • Jchin85

      Yes, the since the upgrade the battery does not last me true the day on my note 2 the performance is the same no difference in speed i hope samsung is working on a fix note 2

  • Shawn

    Yep, battery life sucks big time. Phone is almost useless now a few hours in pocket and dead. Never had this problem before the update. Do yourself a favour and dont update!! Also wiped out all s memos!

  • zforgetaboutit

    Yesterday I installed 4.3 on my never-rooted Note 2. After reading battery comments here, I charged it to 100 %, disabled wifi, mobile data, and BT. I then locked the
    screen (became all black) and left it in standby mode overnight. Battery usage
    was unchanged from before the upgrade: 9 hrs standby = 8% battery usage. I’m OK
    with that.

    ——————-

    Question: before the upgrade my PIN-based unlock screen showed the digits on large phone-dialer-sized rectangular-bordered grey-background tiles. Now it shows
    digits on a wallpaper. Tiles are gone.

    I confirmed that a friend with a 4.3 SG3 still has the tiles. I realize they have
    a smaller display and their display, not being phablet-sized
    as much as mine may be, may have something to do with their tiled digits retention. I
    also realize that a wallpapered background insistence will trump a legacy tiled
    effect.

    Does anybody know how to get the tiles back while otherwise staying stock?

  • Karan

    not received updated in India. ..when it will recive updated can you help me

  • Randy Marsh

    Don’t DOWNLOAD this update if you are planning to root it. KNOX will mess you up.

  • Vlad catrinescu

    Just got it on Rogers S3!

  • Jon

    Just got the update with Wind mobile on my Galaxy s3. Downloading as I write this.

  • TBone

    Got the 4.3 update today on Rogers. (That `Firmware Update` notification was just too tempting!) I now have a *bricked* phone (i747M – S3). The phone boots up to the SAMSUNG logo and just stays there with the faint blue light flashing behind the white logo letters while the menu and return buttons falsh on and off every minute or so. There is also an intermittent vibration, softly repeating every minute…..just to mock me. I left it in this state for over an hour with no attempts to interrupt whatever it was doing, but nothing more happened.

    I have since shut it down (several times), rebooted it (several times), plugged it in the wall, plugged in in my laptop (where Windows attempts to install the usb drivers for the device, so I know it isn’t completely dead). Nothing seems to bring it out of it`s current state.

    I have searched the interweb for possible solutions, but nothing useful comes up. Could I be the one and only user with this problem?

    If anyone out there has had any similar experiences when updating/upgrading their devices to the lastest Android version (4.3), please share – especially if you found a fix.

    Thanks.

  • Budman

    I got the update today but now I can’t dial out on my Samsung G3. Anyone else having this problem?

  • Martin

    Anybody have any issues with External SD card not able to write/update after the update to 4.3? I googled around and there is a work around but needs to root it to update an xml file. I am with Rogers S3.

  • Major Suave

    Viedeotron’s SGH-T999V is receiving the update as we speak.

  • Loretta Randall

    I believe I am getting it now on koodo for my s3

  • whynoworky…

    no mobile data after 4.3 update on Rogers S3 unlocked for bell… but i can call and text no issue and wifi works… w..t..f…

  • TrophyWife

    I am with Bell Mobility using a Galaxy S4 and I recommend you DO NOT UPGRADE to 4.3 for the following reasons:
    – it wipes out GoogleTalk if you have it and replaces it with Hangouts. Hangouts does not allow you to indicate a status message or change your status and it does not show if your contacts are online. I hate Hangouts. There is no way to get Google Talk back if you do this.
    – the Mobile Data icon that used to be in the top pull-down menu is gone. To turn Mobile Data off or on you have to go through the Settings > More Networks > Mobile Networks. SO INCONVENIENT.
    – A lot of my contacts have disappeared for no apparent reason. I am having to spend a tone of time re-adding contacts.

    I stupidly did not pay attention when I installed this system update. If I could revert to my previous OS version, I would but it’s impossible to do.

  • P-Chan

    Got it on WIND for my Note II. It killed the ripple effect with touches and sound that went with it on the live wallpaper. Minor pain, but a noticeable change.

    More importantly, it removed the built-in option to schedule text messages, which I used quite frequently. Wasn’t thrilled with that, and hope that they fix it. Using SMS Scheduler in the meantime, but would much prefer not having to run a separate app for something that was innately there before.

  • Mark Black

    Enjoy a lot of new features but experiencing freezing, random LeD flashes on email and phone calls, wifi “instability” errors… They are really starting to add up

    • F Young

      The LED flashes can be disabled by checking and then unchecking that feature under the accessibility setting.

  • davesousa

    Hit my girlfriend s3 last night… Fido…. Only a few days late I guess….

  • King kobi

    I’m still rocking 4.1 .1 and my phone is unlocked courtesy of the note 2 unlocking hack after reading a lot of complaints about battery drain issues losing contacts and such I will not be . my phone I get 24 hours of usage and all the features that come with the new updates are useless in my Opinion. thank you so much to all the beta testers out there I will stick with what I have for now

  • rendered

    Will I lose my Network unlock when going from 4.1.2 to 4.3 on a Bell Note 2? Also how much worse is battery life?

  • dontworryaboutit

    Is it just me or does the new update doesnt let you send “scheduled messages” anymore

  • mattheaux18

    I cant access my “scheduled messages” anymore..(note2)

  • P-Chan

    I was delighted to find that this update does remedy one of my general complaints about my Note II vs. an iPhone: Japanese is now one of the available input languages.

    Sadly, I’ve been unable to download any additional input languages except for Azerbaycan. The others freeze and just don’t download. Irritating, because I do use Japanese quite a lot and it’s a pain to have to switch keyboards every time I do it.

  • Gilles

    Since the update when I receive a phone call the camera flash light goes on and off until I answer the call. Anyone else had that situation and do you know how to turn it off?

    • F Young

      FYI: The LED flashes can be disabled by checking and then unchecking that feature under the accessibility setting.

    • Gilles

      Great!! It worked. Thanks.

  • Karin Ann

    on Rogers – my S3 is updating at this moment, can only assume it’s the OS.

  • Toronto S3 User

    Got my update on S3 from Wind on Friday. Wish I didn’t upgrade. Apps are definitely running faster, but phone over heats after ~4 hour of continuous use. Also, the camera’s flash goes off at random times and during notifications. Battery life also got worse.

    • F Young

      Try checking and then unchecking LED flash notification under the accessibility setting.

    • Toronto S3 User

      Thanks, I’ll give it a try.

  • Babar Lodhi

    I just got it on my S3 from Fido/Rogers and now it is getting installed

  • Guest

    Im with Wind Mobile and i just recieved the update this morning.

    Although you could’ve manually updated it by going through Settings> About> Software Update.

  • God

    Im with Wind Mobile and i just recieved the update this morning.

    Although you could’ve manually updated it by going through Settings> About> Software Update..

  • Tom Clarke

    Got my 4.3 upgrade automatically yesterday morning. Montreal, Rogers.
    Cheers

  • Christopher J Cusack

    Made my s3(rogers) slower. Apps take longer to load and exit. Also, addition of “rogers” on lock screen is annoying and unecessary.

  • Karrie

    My note 2 updated with rogers just over a week ago now most of my apps don’t work. I tried reloading the apps but it just pops up that the app has failed.helpppppp

  • Kevin

    Now the flash goes off when I have an incoming call or when my alarm goes off and I can’t find a way to turn it off…anyone else having the same issue?

  • clavenov

    Hate the update. My S3 lockscreen is now really small, looks like crap, doesn’t rotate right, includes a banner message for all incoming messages that I can’t remove, clock widget is no longer transparent, etc etc.

  • Tasha

    Updated my Samsung Galaxy S3 from Rogers in Western Canada a few days ago. Loved it until the next day I noticed that my screen now blacks out at least a few times a day while browsing with Chrome. It’s like it’s some sort of glitch. Kind of annoying. It never did that before. Speed seems ok, sometimes a little leggy now (just upgraded phone a month and a half ago). Battery life hasn’t changed since updating. It still lasts me the whole day with heavy usage. Overall I’m disappointed with the update for the screen blackout issue. (It’s not due to the display screen timeout). I blame the update as I never had this issue before updating. :/

  • purple

    I am on Bell Canada and the new update sucks the battery life out of my sg3. It helps to restrict background operations but then the phone is slow and it doesn’t perform worth dirt. Anyone know when Bell Canada is going to get the 4.3 patch?

  • mahe

    google forced to use Hangout in their 4.3 jellybean update…

    i hate google….

  • kmtssc

    Rogers. S3. Major battery drain for me compare to before. It used to last 8 hours one charge and now it fluctuates. It also takes forever to charge or won’t charge at all. It will tell me I have 100% then 5min later will tell me it’s critically low. If it’s plugged in and I’m using my phone which I know you’re not really suppose to and I have never had issues with before now it just drains the battery… it’ll slowly decline in life. My phone also way laggy now. I dislike it.

  • Slack

    Hi there, I am not a tech person at all, but I am wondering if someone can help w an issue I am having. I have the Samsung galaxy note 2 and I did a update about a month ago. Since that time I have noticed the option to send a scheduled text message has disappeared. I’ve looked through settings and other communities for info but have not been successful. I call support but they were a joke. Does anyone know how to fix this or have I lost the option w the update? Thanks for the help.

  • chrisy chris

    Does anyone else notice the battery usage increase due to 4.3 jelly bean update? Which totally sucks cause battery life last only bout and hour? Wind Mobile is my provider also

  • MIzta LoGes

    I need update 4.3 for my samsung galaxy s3 s3.!

  • JO

    If you haven’t upgraded to the latest version, don’t. The latest OS for my Note II removed a bunch of features that I really liked and replaced them with a bunch of annoying crap. And in doing so, there was nothing added to make it worth the upgrade. And worst of all, there is no way to revert to the previous OS. So now I’m stuck with a phone that no longer does what I like, but has all kinds of extra useless crap. And when I contacted Samsung to ask why they removed these features and to make suggestions for fixes, their answer was “sometimes features are removed and replaced” and offered me a bunch of “fixes” that didn’t actually fix anything. Seems android is going the way of apple and “telling the user what they like and want.” Cuz we apparently have no minds of our own. I switched to android because the phone had the features I wanted and I was led to believe that android is different and will actually listen to the people who pay their salaries (the customer). That lasted until this latest OS when it became painfully obvious that they are just another corporate money-maker with very little interest in their customers. Personally, if there isn’t an update that offers some actual fixes within the next few months, I’m going back to apple. I know they suck; I’m not expecting anything better.

