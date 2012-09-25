Motorola ATRIX looks like it’s staying on Android 2.3, no official upgrade to ICS in sight

News
Bell released the Motorola ATRIX – one of their first “Superphones” – back in March of 2011. The device came with Android OS 2.2, but was eventually upgraded to 2.3. Now many months later and a couple of new versions of Android – Ice Cream Sandwich and Jelly Bean – it seems that the first round of early adopters will be stuck with Gingerbread. Motorola has updated their “Motorola Android Software Upgrade News” and specifically for Canada they now show the ATRIX 4G MB860 “Will remain on Gingerbread (Android 2.3).”

Source: Motorola
Via: Talk Android

Comments

  • Allan

    Android news wow. Few will comment if not an apple news.

    • Fandroids 4Ever

      How come this phone feels so old when it just came out last year?

  • James

    2006 called!

  • nomnom

    Well at least they finally decided one way or another. Now I can put cyanogen on with no regrets. Also confirms something I knew for a while, last Motorola I buy.

  • JohnNS

    Last Motorola device I’ll buy. Once we get some competition here it’s goodbye Bell, too.

    I’m not usually one to say stuff like that, not that anyone here would know, but I’ll stick to it. Haven’t bought anything at Loblaw’s since Galen Weston’s comment on Farmers’ Markets 6 months ago, this will be the same.

    There’s no reason not to update the device other than poor business practices and lack of customer care – therefore no reason to stay with either company.

    • stalemate

      There most certainly are reasons why updating is more complex for these phones: the webtop and perhaps also the fingerprint reader. Both were innovations no other Android builder had at that time (and in the case of the fingerprint raeder, since).

      When the Atrix came out originally, no one expected an OS update to ever be coming, but it did and then was improved with a few subsequent tweaks, from 2.2 to 2.3, then up to 2.3.4/2.3.6 depending on your provider.

      From what I read on Moto’s site, there is no specific mention that there are no updates coming for the Atrix, only that “further plans are coming soon”. This could mean anything, from the 100$ rebate offer to the arrival of Jelly Bean. Now that Google has been in charge for the last month, who can predict the future?

      Since we already know the Atrix can run ICS and JB through custom ROMs, I wouldn’t give up too quickly.

  • lawl

    This is why you don’t buy android. What’s the point of choice when the only models that will get an update for sure are the nexus and galaxy series.

    Not everyone knows how to root a phone, and they shouldn’t have to for having an up to date phone.

    • TP

      still much bigger selection than any other mobile OS.
      iOS – 4, 4s, 5
      Windows 8 – not even in market yet
      Bada – what’s this?

  • Just that guy

    Two companies that i stay far far away
    Motorola and LG
    I have been burned by both within the last two years…
    First with the Moto XT720 and then the LG O2X
    Both promised an upgrade and both never delivered.
    Seems like the only phones that get updates are the Nexus and sometimes the Galaxys.
    I am starting to get put off by this whole android ecosystem, Many people promise updates and in the end half of them do not come out and the other half take forever to come out (unless you are on a nexus).
    Not to mention i still cant send or receive MMS messages on my Nexus S with Jellybean.
    I dont care what the reason why i cant and i dont want to go searching around the internet for a solution. I just want it to work.
    My $30 piece of s**t phone can send and receive them flawlessly and androids “flagship” lineup cannot.
    I never had any of these issues when i had an iPhone also…
    I ditched my iPhone for an android, been burnt so many times with issues… Either promised updates never coming through, stupid issues that should of been fixed by now. I gave them 3 years but just frustrated to the point im probably going to ditch my android and pick something up that i know works properly well minus iOS6 Maps… the iPhone 5

    • vn33

      ^^ Agreed … never had a Moto phone, but an LG one, I did. From what I read on forums, I’ll stay away from Sony also.

  • Les Blumhagen

    This is a very disappointing development. I was one of the ‘early adopters’ of this quite good smartphone. I had anticipated that this would be ripe for an Android update, given that earlier produced phones were being updated. It’s too bad.

    I won’t rush out and ditch this phone, however. It still functions excellently, and I likely will go with Motorola for my next phone. The quality of their phone builds, and call quality, has remained consistent. However, I do want to ensure that updates will be available prior to purchase, or I likely will go with a pure Google phone. And that would be a shame, given the excellent designs of their hardware.

  • Martin

    Oh well. No ICS. I’m on Jelly Bean anyway. It’s not that hard, people. Epinter’s ROM is awesome.

    • Brad F

      “It’s not that hard, people.”

      Alright, stay with me for this:

      Picture how stupid the average person is.

      Now realize that half the population is even more stupid than that.

      Now try explaining to them how to root their device.

  • Erik Kennes

    Yes epinters rom is great official ics drivers would be nice to perfect cyanogen mod roms, maybe they’ll get leaked 😀

  • jaimz

    Keep in mind all Motorola devices are now more or less pure google. And google owns Motorola so all 2012 and on devices will likely get updates. Id consider Motorola if I wasnt so in love with my Galaxy s3.

  • Bongo

    Glad I switched over to the HTC One X, now my Moto Atrix sits on the multimedia dock as an alarm clock instead….

  • Motorola user

    I dont’t think Motorola i sthat bad on update. I owner a razr and I received update to 2.3.6 and then to ICS 4.0.4, expecting O.S 4.1 in the future. The ICS update from Motorola is the best one I have seen by far comparing to the other phones I have from Sony, Samsung and LG. It resembles stock ICS very very closely which no other OEM can do.I am sure the Jellybean update will give an even closer look to the stock JB rom like that in a Nexus Device.
    Also, Motorola starts to release phone with unlock bootloader since their last phone the Photon Q 4G. So, we are more than likely to see motorola phones with unlockked bootloader. This is something even Samsung GS3 has not provided. The next Razr HD and Razr M may have an unlocked bootloader which will solve all the slow updated problem for the mass.

  • HighClassFrenchCricket

    i saw a motorola atrix for $99 on da prepay in walmart discount bins. 1 year ago, everyone who had this phone thought they were king c**k, one year later…oooo how the mighty have fallen. hahaha

  • Daniel Sarfati

    I don’t know if I would blame Motorola or Bell for this. We all know Bell has released the Atrix HD, and they might want to push people to upgrade now.

    In the US, the same phone has not yet been determined if it will be upgraded to ICS… Only time will tell.

  • monsterduc1000

    And this is why you don’t go Motorola! Terrible customer support, terrible quality (I’ve had two crap out on me before I went with the Nexus S). Motorola needs to either fold or get there $#!+ together.

    To the guy who has mms problems with his nexus s, call your provider and get them to run a network diagnostic. You send some pics to them and they figure out the problem that way. I had the same issue and this fixed it.

  • Nathen

    This is WHY you people SHOULD HAVE purchased the GALAXY NEXUS.

    ROOT your ATRIX and FREE YOUR SELF ! from the Bull Sh!t

    • Brad F

      But the only Galaxy Nexus you can get in Canada is running “yakjux” or “yakjuxw” which STILL only gets the updates after carrier approval.

  • opinions

    Didn’t the 3gs from 09 just get ios 6?

  • coop3422

    This is why I sold my Atrix months ago and bought an s2. It’s a shame, I liked the Atrix.

  • Is this Bb10?

    If the U.S. Atrix 4g get the update but Canada doesn’t, then we know it is Bell’s fault.

  • Nathan

    @ Brad F. You can download the newer firmware when Google releases it and flash it yourself from the Google/developer site.. don’t wait for carrier released updates.

    I’ve had my atrix unlocked and running custom ROMs since it was “released” JB runs great!

  • Martin

    @Brad “Picture how stupid the average person is.”

    I don’t think the average person is stupid. Everyone can learn. There are very detailed guides on xda on how to unlock, root and flash. It’s *really* not that hard. Not to take Moto’s defense, though. A top of the 2011-line should be up to date in 2012.

  • loom star

    Suck….Bell

    By limiting the ICS upgarade to force people go to pay more for new os n device.

    motorola lack of os update option.
    I don’t believe to have ICS update, only way throw the carrier ….stupid B/S.

    Beam the update direct users to choose whether customr choice to accept or not then it is a smartway ,is mobile technology leader way, take note.

