Motorola ATRIX looks like it’s staying on Android 2.3, no official upgrade to ICS in sight

Bell released the Motorola ATRIX – one of their first “Superphones” – back in March of 2011. The device came with Android OS 2.2, but was eventually upgraded to 2.3. Now many months later and a couple of new versions of Android – Ice Cream Sandwich and Jelly Bean – it seems that the first round of early adopters will be stuck with Gingerbread. Motorola has updated their “Motorola Android Software Upgrade News” and specifically for Canada they now show the ATRIX 4G MB860 “Will remain on Gingerbread (Android 2.3).”
Source: Motorola
Via: Talk Android
Comments
