The special edition iPhone 6, a limited release version of Apple’s 2014 4.7-inch iPhone that features 32GB of internal storage instead of 16GB, is now available in Canada at Bell, Virgin Mobile and Koodo.
At Canada’s second largest carrier, the special edition iPhone is $0 on select two-year contracts and $484 CAD outright.
With Virgin, meanwhile, the phone is $0 on a two-year Platinum plan, $100 on a two-year Gold plan and $485 outright.
Lastly, Koodo has priced the 32GB iPhone 6 at $485 off contract, $220 on a 24-month $10 per month Tab and $100 on a 24-month $15 per month Tab.
The iPhone 6 features Apple’s A8 chip and M8 motion co-processor, 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 pixel Retina display, 1GB of RAM, and 8-megapixel camera.
Comments
Pingback: 32GB iPhone 6 now available in Canada via Bell, Virgin Mobile and Koodo | Daily Update()
Pingback: 32GB iPhone 6 now available in Canada via Bell, Virgin Mobile and Koodo – High Tech Newz()