Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is now available in Canada

The Sony Xperia XAI Ultra is now available in Canada. The mid-range smartphone was previously set for release on June 22nd, but was delayed to today following a shipping delay.
The phone will be available through Freedom Mobile and Vidéotron. Specific pricing and plans haven’t been revealed as of yet, but this article will be updated once that information has become available.
As for specs, the XA1 Ultra has a 6-inch screen, 64-bit Mediatek Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and comes in 32GB/64GB models, with support available for expanded microSD storage. The phone’s rear camera features a 23-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fast autofocus. The front-facing camera, meanwhile, packs a 16-megapixel 1/2.6 Exmor RS sensor with optical image stabilization, in addition to a front-facing flash.
For more on the phone, check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on impressions.
