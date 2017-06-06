News
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is launching at Videotron and Freedom Mobile on June 22

Jun 6, 2017

1:04 PM EDT

4 comments

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is following its smaller sibling, the XA1, to market in Canada on June 22nd through Videotron and Freedom Mobile, Sony confirmed today to MobileSyrup.

The XA1 Ultra has been touted by Sony as a mid-range device ideal for media consumption, with its massive 6-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display backed by a MediaTek Helio P20 chipset (which is the same as the Xperia XA1’s), 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The device’s rear camera is a 23-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fast autofocus, while the front-facing camera is a selfie beast with its 16-megapixel 1/2.6 Exmor RS sensor with optical image stabilization, plus a front-facing flash. The device comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Like the XA1, the XA1 Ultra also supports Freedom Mobile’s Band 66 LTE, adding yet another option to the company’s budding group of LTE-ready offerings.

While neither Freedom Mobile or Videotron have announced pricing for the Sony XA1 Ultra, it’ll presumably be more than the XA1, which is about $320 outright in Canada.



  • jakeg99

    The XA1 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner (though you’ve listed it here). Does the XA1 Ultra?

    • Stevio

      Nope, unfortunately it seems it doesn’t have one.

  • Patrick N Rebecca Sommers

    XA Ultra was a great phone, it was only 400 bucks, and at that price it was everything I needed it to be, my only complaint about it was finding a decent case for it that maintained it’s sleek and thin look.

  • Pingback: Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Canadian launch pushed back to July 5th | Daily Update()