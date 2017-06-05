Apple announces its ‘most powerful’ Mac yet: the iMac Pro

At Apple’s developer conference, the tech giant announced the iMac Pro, which promises to be “the most powerful Mac ever.”
The iMac Pro features a 27-inch Retina 5K display, 8-core Xeon processors (which can scale all the way up to 18 cores) and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation. It comes in ‘space gray’ and has a 5K display with graphics running on AMD’s new Radeon Vega graphics GPU.
The iMac Pros will be available in December, 2017. There is no information yet on Canadian pricing and availability, though it will be $4,999 USD — about $6,700 CAD.
“We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time,” said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering in a press statement.
iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory, and it comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Additionally, the iMac Pro is the first Mac to feature 10Gb Ethernet, which the company promises will provide up to 10 times faster networking.
Additionally, updated its iMac line with 7th generation Interl Kaby Lake processors, Thunderbolt 3 and brighter, 500-nit Retina displays. The updated 21.5-inch iMac also features a Retina 4K display and discrete graphics to the $1,299 USD 21.5-inch iMac, which is available to order today and in stores Wednesday.
Comments
Pingback: MacBook 2017 vs. iPad Pro 2017 – Impressive Core Performance – PPP Focus()