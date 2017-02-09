UberEats offering free pizza delivery in Toronto for National Pizza Day

If you’re a fan of pizza, or free food in general, UberEats and Delissio Rustico are teaming up to offer free frozen pizza ‘kits’ in Toronto in celebration of National Pizza Day.
According to the deal’s press release, a ‘#pizzanight’ kit includes one frozen Deslissio Rustico Margherita pizza, one three pack of Haagen-Dazd Salted Caramel Mini Gelato, and two Perrier Slim Cans.
The deal runs tonight, Thursday February 9th, between 6pm and 9pm. In order to get your hands on the free pizza, download UberEats’ app and enter your delivery address. Once 6pm rolls around, click the banner at the top of the app and enter the promo code “RUSTICOPIZZANIGHT” before checkout in order to save on delivery fees.
As is typical with most of these deals, the deal is available in “limited quantities.”
UberEats is available on iOS and Android.
Source: Canada News Wire
