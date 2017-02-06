Toronto-based Atomic Reach wants to help with your online dating bio

Could artificial intelligence spice up your online dating life?
Toronto-based startup Atomic Reach is betting on it. The AI company is offering its smart editing software for free to any online love-seeker for the month of February. The AI is usually available only to the enterprise users for targeted marketing communications, but Atomic Reach believes its bot’s talents will work just as well when it comes to “[increasing] engagements of a different kind.”
To try it, users can visit atomiclove.online and enter their email address to get to the text editor. There, they paste in their current bio and choose from one of five categories that signify different types of intelligence from ‘General’ to ‘Genius.’ The editor provides prompts to fix spelling and grammar issues and also features readability and emotion filters.
When it comes to readability, the editor picks out words that don’t fall in line with the category of intelligence you’ve chosen and suggests synonyms. The emotion filter provides users with synonyms that are marked as either more or less emotional.
“We wanted to show the impact that our Atomic AI platform has on all pieces of written language, including dating profiles,” said Atomic Reach’s director of marketing Kerri Henneberry in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. “We personified the five reading audiences from our enterprise platform for Atomic Love so that you can choose the exact type of person you are looking for and write a dating profile designed to attract him or her.”
The tool is available until February 28th, 2017.
