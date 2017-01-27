The price of Xbox Live is going up to $69 in Canada

Following the lead of competitor Sony, Microsoft will increase the cost of Xbox Live, its online console gaming service, in Canada.
On February 28th, the cost of a 12-month Xbox Live subscription will increase to $69.99, up from its current price point of $59.99. The cost of six-month, three-month and one-month subscriptions are likewise going up to $44.99, $29.99 and $11.99, respectively.
Microsoft announced the price hike in an email sent to subscribers.
“After carefully evaluating the currency changes within Canada, and with the understanding that our offerings always provide a balance of service and value for our customers, we will be adjusting the price of our Xbox Live Gold subscriptions,” said the company.
According to Microsoft, Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners whose subscription is scheduled to renew before the 28th will be charged the current $59.99 price.
Besides allowing Xbox One owners to play select games online, Xbox Live grants subscribers access to special discounts on games and media, as well as a number of free games each month.
