Nokia 6 officially unveiled: Android 7.0 Nougat, 5.5-inch display and 4GB RAM

Ian Hardy

January 7, 2017 9:44pm

Nokia has been rumoured to be making its way back to the smartphone market and it has just been confirmed.

HMD Global secured the exclusive rights to license the Nokia brand for smartphones late last year and announced today it will release the Nokia 6 during the first half of 2017, but will only launch in China.

“The Nokia 6 marks the first step in HMD’s ambition to set a new standard in design, material quality and manufacturing innovation across every tier of its products by building on the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience,” said the press release.

The Nokia 6 features an aluminum build with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 (FHD), powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB of RAM With 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 6 also sports a 16 megapixel rear camera with an 8.0 megapixel front-facing camera, fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, and running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Nokia 6 will be sold directly from JD.com for about $245 (USD).

“With the arrival of Nokia 6, consumers will see superior craftsmanship and design quality in action. It takes 55 minutes to machine a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times. The end result is an aluminium unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality,” said Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global.

Source HMD
  • Matthew

    Stock Android?

    • LamiaLove

      Hope not.

  • Adderbox76

    If they were in Canada, I’d give them a shot only for the fact that they actually put the bottom speaker on the right side of the phone where my pinky won’t block it when holding it one handed.

    Seriously, why hasn’t anyone else figured this out?! Even my Pixel has the speaker on the left, where my pinky is when cradling the phone. Drives me bonkers. I miss my Nexus 6P for only this reason (front firing speakers)

  • Acco

    Oh. Nokia licensed their brandname for smartphones. Like Blackberry did. So it’s not actually Nokia design at work. :/

    Pity. 🙁

    FWIW, the phone actually sounds half decent for a midranger, all things considered.

    • Haythem

      Only that, unlike BB, the folks running HMD are all ex Nokia executives. Also, I believe Nokia has a 20% stake in HMD.

    • LamiaLove

      The design and build process are more or less under Nokia’s supervision as far as I know.

  • deltatux

    That announcement was so underwhelming. Only the Snapdragon 430 & it’s China only? Thought they would make at least a super-mid device and make it globally.

    • LamiaLove

      Not for me. For me the design is what matters the most. Nokia is on the right track with the physical design except for the camera hump. The UI has horrible round icons though.

  • seinfeldand24

    “first half od 2017″…..should have spell checked first before posting…

  • Hamid

    looks like my first lumia, the 620 from the back. i’d be excited if it had flagship specs or at least a killer camera (which usually requires at least snapdragon 625 anyway).

  • MoYeung

    Nokia 6 will debut exclusively through JD dot com in early 2017 in China. Competitively priced for the aspirational smartphone user, the Nokia 6 is 1699 CNY at JD dot com.

    $1699 Chinese Yuan Renminbi is cheap, low-end range price.