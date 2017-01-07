Nokia 6 officially unveiled: Android 7.0 Nougat, 5.5-inch display and 4GB RAM

Nokia has been rumoured to be making its way back to the smartphone market and it has just been confirmed.

HMD Global secured the exclusive rights to license the Nokia brand for smartphones late last year and announced today it will release the Nokia 6 during the first half of 2017, but will only launch in China.

“The Nokia 6 marks the first step in HMD’s ambition to set a new standard in design, material quality and manufacturing innovation across every tier of its products by building on the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience,” said the press release.

The Nokia 6 features an aluminum build with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 (FHD), powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB of RAM With 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 6 also sports a 16 megapixel rear camera with an 8.0 megapixel front-facing camera, fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, and running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Nokia 6 will be sold directly from JD.com for about $245 (USD).

“With the arrival of Nokia 6, consumers will see superior craftsmanship and design quality in action. It takes 55 minutes to machine a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times. The end result is an aluminium unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality,” said Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global.