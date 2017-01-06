SyrupDrop Jan. 6, 2017: Samsung’s S8 and the BlackBerry ‘Mercury’ go head to head

Happy New Year! The team MobileSyrup hopes you had a restful and happy holiday season, and we’re ready to welcome you back with the two biggest tech stories of the year (so far).

BlackBerry unveiled its newest device and expanded its newest partnership with a bang, at the biggest tech event of the year. CES 2017 was riddled with nifty gadgets and big announcements, but Blackberry’s latest smartphone seems to both confirm and contradict CEO John Chen’s masterplan.

Furthermore, photos of the most anticipated device of the year leaked online this past week, and as a result, we may finally have an idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like. While nothing has been confirmed, rumours suggest that the launch event will take place in April.

For a full list of the stories covered in this episode, see below:

Galaxy S8 design potentially leaks in new photo

Here’s everything we know about BlackBerry’s upcoming ‘Mercury’ smartphone

BlackBerry details partnership with TCL and reveals upcoming ‘Mercury’ smartphone

Thanks for watching!

