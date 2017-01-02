LG challenges Amazon Echo, Google Home with new line of robots

Rose Behar January 2, 2017 5:21pm

LG is promising to unveil and preview a new line of robots at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 4th, 2017.

The robots, in particular the “Hub Robot,” will eventually challenge the Google Home and Amazon Echo, which are both devices that operate chiefly as a personal assistant and smart home management tool. The company also plans to preview and demonstrate a robot that helps with yard work. According to the company, it will “demonstrate new capabilities for tending to one’s yard and garden.”

Finally, the lineup is set to include robots designed for commercial use, with LG referencing examples such as hotels or airports.

“By leveraging powerful analytical processing power, LG’s robotic lineup will be able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people’s lives easier at every touch-point,” states the company in a press release, adding that the devices are LG’s first non-cleaning robots and build off of technology found in its LG HOM-BOT automated vacuum cleaner.

While the company has no set release date for its new robots, it will be intriguing to see the manufacturer’s first entry into a vertical that’s rapidly gaining consumer traction.