Android 7.1.1 update will come to the Nexus 6, Pixel and Pixel XL in January

Jessica Vomiero

December 28, 2016 2:17pm

Nexus 6 users who’ve been waiting for a long time to get Android 7.1.1 on their smartphone will finally get their hands on the update this coming January.

While Google has been fairly quiet about the reason for the delay, the company claimed to have discovered a bug particular to the Nexus 6, which caused the delay of the 7.1.1 rollout. Google went on to say that it has since resolved the problem.

Nexus users were eager for the rollout of 7.1.1 because their devices hadn’t received the preceding update, Android 7.1, which includes several new features such as app shortcuts, keyboard image insertion and Daydream VR mode, as well as a variety of Pixel-specific updates.

When Google said it would not update the Nexus 5 to Android 7.0 this past August, the Nexus 6 became the oldest remaining Nexus still supported by the search giant.

According to reports by Rogers, the Nexus 6P will receive the 7.1.1 update on January 3 alongside the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL.

The Google Nexus 6 was first released in 2014, making the device just over two years old. Android enthusiasts will know that, as per Google’s commitment to support its devices for up to three years after they’re released, the 7.1.1 update could be the last one for the Nexus 6.

SourceAndroid Police
  • gommer strike

    Dear Nexus 6 owners (no, not Nexus 6P):

    How many of you are still using that device? A quick check on the subreddit shows a vast litany of issues, many of which are attributed to the known storage issues of the Nexus 6.

    Buddy of mine’s Nexus 6 finally stopped being able to launch the camera. Soon as the battery dips below 70%, camera doesn’t launch, along with general shoddy system performance. Sure he’s been advised to factory reset it(again), but one barely-recovered device brick from an Android update, and the next all but taking out his camera, he’s had enough.

    He’s moving onto a Pixel XL on contract, but that Nexus 6 experience left a pretty bad taste in his mouth. At least the good news is, his contract was up for renewal and he could get a new phone.

    • Candido

      I am still using my N6. And it runs like a champ. No issues. No lags. Running 100% all the time.

  • Chris

    You’re confusing the Nexus 6 with the Nexus 6P in the last paragraph. ???? The Nexus 6 was released in November 2014, the Nexus 6P was released in November 2015.

  • Candido

    Your article is a little incorrect it seems. You start off talking about the Nexus 6. Then you shift over to the Nexus 6P (most likely a mistake) as the Nexus 6 is just over 2 years old and not the 6P. Furthermore, Rogers mentions that the 6P will receive an update on Jan 3rd and not the Nexus 6.